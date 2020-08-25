Playbill Social Selects' Perfect Pairings Combines Broadway and Wine August 25

Theatre lovers and oenophiles can combine their favorite hobbies—Broadway and wine—when Anna-Christina Cabrales and Brian Carl Long lead Playbill Social Selects’ Perfect Pairings August 25 at 8 PM ET.
Hosts and sommeliers Cabrales and Long will discuss which wines pair best with some of Broadway's biggest hits while deepening audiences’ knowledge about vino in general.
A list of the recommended wines will be sent to those who sign up, but the class can be enjoyed while sipping a single glass.
Click here for tickets. Upon registration, ticket holders will receive an email with a unique link to access the online experience.