Playbill Social Selects' Perfect Pairings Combines Broadway and Wine August 25

By Dan Meyer
Aug 25, 2020
 
Hosts and sommeliers Anna-Christina Cabrales and Brian Carl Long lead the event for theatre lovers and oenophiles.
Sommeliers Anna-Christina Cabrales and Brian Long
Theatre lovers and oenophiles can combine their favorite hobbies—Broadway and wine—when Anna-Christina Cabrales and Brian Carl Long lead Playbill Social Selects’ Perfect Pairings August 25 at 8 PM ET.

Hosts and sommeliers Cabrales and Long will discuss which wines pair best with some of Broadway's biggest hits while deepening audiences’ knowledge about vino in general.

A list of the recommended wines will be sent to those who sign up, but the class can be enjoyed while sipping a single glass.

Click here for tickets. Upon registration, ticket holders will receive an email with a unique link to access the online experience.

