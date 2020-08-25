Playbill Social Selects' Perfect Pairings Combines Broadway and Wine August 25

Hosts and sommeliers Anna-Christina Cabrales and Brian Carl Long lead the event for theatre lovers and oenophiles.

Theatre lovers and oenophiles can combine their favorite hobbies—Broadway and wine—when Anna-Christina Cabrales and Brian Carl Long lead Playbill Social Selects’ Perfect Pairings August 25 at 8 PM ET.

Hosts and sommeliers Cabrales and Long will discuss which wines pair best with some of Broadway's biggest hits while deepening audiences’ knowledge about vino in general.

A list of the recommended wines will be sent to those who sign up, but the class can be enjoyed while sipping a single glass.