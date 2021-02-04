Playbill Social Selects Presents Broadway WELLness : Embracing Change With Kate Lumpkin and Gavin Creel February 4

Tony winner Creel is the first guest in the new series, focusing on personal wellness.

Broadway WELLness is a perfect hour out of your day to focus on you! Join host Kate Lumpkin as she teaches the secrets of how Broadway artists and creatives handle the same emotions and challenges we are all experiencing. The new series from Playbill Social Selects kicks off 8 PM ET February 4.

Each session will focus on a personal wellness topic and introduce an activity to help focus your intention. This week's topic is "Embracing Change." Participants will create a vision board based on the changes you’ve recognized in yourself over the past year, and those you wish to make in the upcoming year. Tony-winning special guest Gavin Creel joins Kate for an interview focusing on his own career and changes over the last several theatrical seasons.

Kate Lumpkin is the founder and lead casting director at Kate Lumpkin Casting. Collectively, as a casting professional, she has worked on over 40 TV/film productions and 80 theatrical productions in New York City and across the U.S. In addition to teaching workshops and private coaching, she is also the founder of The NoMarking Society which provides free health, wellness, and business classes for working professionals in the theatre community.

To share in this evening that embraces you and the new year, click here.