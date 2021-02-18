Playbill Social Selects Presents Broadway WELLness : Handling Stress With Kate Lumpkin and Jessica Vosk February 18

Participants will learn guided relaxation techniques created for managing stress in this edition of the personal wellness series.

Allow yourself an hour out of your day to focus on you with Broadway WELLness. Join host Kate Lumpkin as she teaches the secrets of how Broadway artists and creatives handle the same emotions and challenges we are all experiencing. The new series from Playbill Social Selects continues 8 PM ET February 18.

Each session will focus on a personal wellness topic and introduce an activity to help focus your intention. This week's topic is "Handling Stress." Kate will walk participants through "Guided Imagery," a form of focused relaxation for mind/body harmony, and "Progressive Muscle Relaxation" to lower stress and anxiety. Special guest Jessica Vosk (Wicked) joins Kate for an interview, focusing on her own career and changes over the last several theatrical seasons.

Lumpkin is the founder and lead casting director at Kate Lumpkin Casting and has worked on over 40 TV/film productions and 80 theatrical productions in New York City and across the U.S. In addition to teaching workshops and private coaching, she is also the founder of The NoMarking Society, which provides free health, wellness, and business classes for working professionals in the theatre community.

To share in this evening, click here.