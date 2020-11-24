Playbill Social Selects to Present The ShowBiz Quiz This December

Yvette Kojic hosts a virtual, interactive Broadway trivia night (with prizes!).

Get the whole family and crew ready—it's time to put your collective theatrical knowledge to the test and compete in Playbill Social Selects' new digital offering, The Showbiz Quiz, December 10 and 17. Participants will join “Quiz Wiz” Yvette Kojic for seven rounds of trivia, each one getting more challenging and prizes up for grabs throughout the evening.

Each game lasts approximately 65 minutes. Participants use two screens or devices: one to watch the game unfold and either a smart phone or tablet to play on a web-based app. Click here for tickets.

On top of playing, teams can interact with other fans.

Currently the program director at Broadway Workshop, Kojic has served as a host, producer, director, and writer. “I am so excited to host The Showbiz Quiz,” says the multi-hyphenate. “I can't wait to virtually bring theatre fans from around the world together and put their Broadway knowledge to the test with a fun-filled night of trivia.”

Looking for more digital theatre experiences? Check out all Playbill Social Selects has to offer on Playbill.com.