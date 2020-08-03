Playbill Streaming Guide: What to Watch August 3-7

Watch Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda perform together, take a virtual tour of the theatre district, and more.

Fasten your seatbelts: From a joint performance from two Broadway and Disney heavy-hitters to a scandalous murder mystery, this week is filled with online events to entice theatre enthusiasts.

Below are just some of the virtual offerings August 3–7. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Monday, August 3

1 PM ET: A Chat With Marc Bruni

The Beautiful: The Carole King Musical director will share insights from his prolific career, including his work as an associate director on such shows as Legally Blonde, Grease!, Anything Goes, and Nice Work If You Can Get It, on Playbill and The Growing Studios’ The Broadway Q&A Series. Submit your questions now before tuning in.

9:15 PM: The Muny Summer Variety Hour

The St. Louis venue presents its third clip show, which will include scenes from past productions of Les Misérables, Newsies, South Pacific, and more, as well as special performances from Beth Leavel and Adam Heller, Michael James Scott, and Julie Hanson.

Tuesday, August 4

4 PM: Artists Centering Access

A cohort of artists, event programmers, and designers will discuss centering accessibility in creative endeavors, both virtually and in-person. Josh Halstead and Jarah Moesch of the Critical Design Lab will moderate the panel, which will also include Prime Access Consulting Founder Sina Bahram, as well as poet and Split This Rock Managing Director Camisha L. Jones. RSVP at Creative-Capital.org.

8 PM: The Producer’s Perspective with Dori Berinstein

The Tony winner and Broadway Podcast Network co-founder, whose Broadway titles include The Prom and Legally Blonde, joins fellow producer Ken Davenport for a talk about the theatre shutdown and more.

Wednesday, August 5

1 PM: Mary-Mitchell Campbell Answers Your Questions

The Broadway Q&A Series returns with the Broadway mainstay, who has served as a music arranger and orchestrator for myriad shows. She has also served as music director for such stars as Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Jonathan Groff, Laura Benanti, and Raúl Esparza.

8 PM: Long Wharf: Black Trans Women Series

Long Wharf Theatre presents a live stream of three works, each offering a glimpse into the lived experience of Black trans women. Register to watch Dezi Bing’s Things Unknown, CeCe Suazo’s You Will Nevaaa…, and Douglas Lyons’ Sunshine via Zoom here.

8 PM: Playbill Social Selects: At This Theatre

Playbill’s new interactive programming kicks off with a virtual tour through historical venues of Times Square and beyond. Follow along as Broadway Up Close owner Tim Dolan hosts the digital event.

Thursday, August 6

4:30 PM: Stream Stealers With Dawnn Lewis

The stage and screen favorite, recently seen on Broadway as Tina Turner’s mother Zelma in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, chats with Playbill Editor-in-Chief Mark Peikert about her Broadway career, her new CBS All Access series Star Trek: Below Decks, and more.

6:30: Not Going Back to Normal

American Theatre Wing Network for Emerging Leaders presents a panel of Black theatre creators, educators, and more as they share their experiences and perspectives on the ways systemic racism has impacted their community. The meeting, hosted by Binta Brown, will include Dominique Morisseau, Liesl Tommy, Amara Brady, and Marilyn McCormick.

8 PM: All About Evil

Playbill Social Selects continues with an interactive, Broadway-themed murder mystery, replete with missing divas, timid assistants-turned-stars, and more. Use your theatre savvy to gather clues, question suspects, and solve the cast as the action unfolds.

8:30 PM: An Evening With Alan Menken

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco celebrates Alan Menken’s recent EGOT achievement with a virtual fundraiser in honor of the composer. Menken himself will perform alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Friday, August 7

12 PM: Live With Nicco Annan

Playbill goes live on YouTube to chat with Nicco Annan, star of the new STARZ series P-Valley (based on the Katori Hall play Pussy Valley).

1 PM: College Theatre Auditions

The Playbill and Growing Studio series continues with faculty from the programs at University of North Carolina and Virginia Commonwealth University.

4 PM: Composers Corner with Jeanine Tesori

Atlantic Theater Company invites the Fun Home and Soft Power composer to share cut songs, new tunes, and old classics. Register to attend here.

More Streaming Options

The Metropolitan Opera’s Nightly Met Streams series continues with The Magic Flute (August 3), Les Contes d’Hoffmann (August 4), Simon Bocanegra (August 5), Madama Butterfly (August 6), and Parsifal (August 7).

This week’s Stars in the House lineup includes guest hosts Andréa Burns and Brenda Braxton, a reunion of the cast of LA Law, and various alumni from Forbidden Broadway.

