Playbill Streaming Guide: What to Watch July 6–10

From tales from Tatiana Maslany to tunes from Bernadette Peters, here's what you can catch online.

This week is your chance to get literary with the Plastics, ask Denis Jones your burning questions about Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods, or spend some enchanted evening with Bernadette Peters.

These are just some of the virtual offerings July 6–10. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Monday, July 6



9:15 PM ET: Muny Magic in Your Home: Our Leading Men

The St. Louis venue, in lieu of its normal outdoor programming, goes virtual this summer with 10 weeks of free online entertainment. This week, the theatre airs its 2017 concert Our Leading Men, featuring Mykal Kilgore (Hair), Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town), Davis Gaines (The Phantom of the Opera), and Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen).

Tuesday, July 7



4 PM: Mean Girls Summer Book Club

Tony nominee Tina Fey launches a virtual book club with Mean Girls cast members including Krystina Alabado, Chad Burris, and Sabrina Carpenter. Up first is Angie Thomas’ The Hate U Give. The group will be joined on Facebook Live by Thomas for a talk about the novel’s social impact.

4:30 PM Stream Stealers With Tatiana Maslany

Playbill Editor-in-Chief Mark Peikert is joined by the Emmy winner to discuss her recent work on stage and screen, including HBO’s Perry Mason and Broadway’s Network. Watch on Playbill’s YouTube channel.

Wednesday, July 8



1 PM: The Broadway Q&A Series With Denis Jones

Tony nominee Jones is the latest guest on the series from Playbill and The Growing Studio. Submit your question now and you might have the chance to ask the Holiday Inn and Tootsie choreographer yourself during the YouTube live stream.

7 PM: New York Theatre Barn’s New Works Series

Get a sneak peek at two new musicals on the horizon: Francois and the Rebels by Jamie Cepero (Smash) and American Morning by Timothy Huang. Among those set to perform excerpts from the two titles are L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Alex Lugo (Rent), Cathy Ang (KPOP), Marc delaCruz (Hamilton), and Raymond J. Lee (Soft Power).

Thursday, July 9





6:30 PM: Activating Black Artists and Allies

Black Theatre United marks its inaugural event as Tony winner and BTU Co-Founder Audra McDonald chats with NAACP Legal Defense Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill. The event is free to watch; click here to register.

8 PM: Altar Boyz Reunion

Ken Davenport's The Producer's Perspective goes live with cast and creative team members of the Off-Broadway cult favorite. Catch the stream, featuring Andy Karl, David Josefsberg, Ryan Duncan, Tyler Maynard, Scott Porter, composers Gary Adler and Michael Patrick Walker, book writer Kevin Del Aguila, director Stafford Arima, choreographer Christopher Gattelli, and more, here. Viewers are encouraged to donate to The Actors Fund.

Friday, July 10



8 PM: Bernadette Peters in Concert

The dog-loving darling’s 2009 concert special, filmed at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre, will air on Playbill, with proceeds benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The stream will also include a conversation between Peters and Michael Urie.

