Playbill Teams Up With Pride Plays for Multiple Live Stream Productions Throughout June

Plays from the LGBTQIA+ community will stream every Friday during Pride Month, culminating in a special concert event.

Playbill and Pride Plays have teamed up to present live streams of new and legacy works by LGBTQIA+ writers throughout June in celebration of Pride Month and in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Each Friday in June, Playbill will present a live streamed theatrical event from the LGBTQIA+ theatrical canon on its website, as well as features, interviews, and more with the artists.

Additional details, including titles and involved artists, will be announced shortly.

Pride Plays is produced by Doug Nevin and Michael Urie, with Nick Mayo serving as festival director, in partnership with Rattlestick Playwrights Theater.

“Playbill is a beacon of Pride every June,” says Urie (Grand Horizons, Torch Song). “I’ll miss collecting their rainbow Playbills this year but am proud to partner with them to bring some Pride-themed content to your screens.” The content will be “a celebration of love, perseverance, and generosity in the face of adversity,” added Nevin.

The online festival will culminate in a Pride Spectacular Concert June 28 (Pride Sunday), featuring community performers sharing messages of pride and singing songs old and new.

“Pride Plays was one of the most exciting theatrical events of 2019 for me, and to be able to bring their 2020 slate to home viewers is a thrilling prospect,” said Playbill Editor-in-Chief Mark Peikert. “Art and Pride will always find a way.”

Pride Plays 2019 featured dozens of productions, including works by Terrence McNally, Paula Vogel, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Ryan Spahn.

The Pride Plays 2020 Advisory committee includes Lucy Thurber, Chay Yew, Michael Shepperd, Moises Kaufman, Miranda Haymon, Lisa Scheps, Maulik Pancholy, Caroline Prugh, Leigh Silverman, Sam Hunter, Ted Snowdon, MJ Kauffman, Justin Mikita, Daryl Roth, and Lisa Kron.

