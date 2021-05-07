Playbill to Celebrate Pride With Glimmer of Light, Its First-Ever Live Concert Event

The festivities will take place live at Radial Park, as well as a free post-event stream.

Playbill is partnering with Cadillac and The Neon Coven to present its first-ever live concert event in celebration of Pride 2021. Glimmer of Light will take place June 17 at Radial Park in Halletts Point, Queens, and will stream for free the following week on Playbill.com and Playbill’s YouTube.

Doors to Radial Park will open at 7 PM ET for Glimmer of Light, with access to the Playbill Pride Pop-Up Store, food trucks, photo ops, pre-show festivities, and more. The concert will begin at 8:30 PM. The in-person event will include ASL interpreters. One hundred percent of ticket sales from the event will go to benefit Born This Way Foundation, with the mission of working with young people to build a kinder and braver world.

Glimmer of Light will feature appearances by Alex Newell (Once On This Island), Tony nominee Ariana DeBose (the upcoming West Side Story film), Jo Ellen Pellman (The Prom movie), drag artist and city council candidate Marti Gould Cummings, Max Crumm (Disaster), and more to be announced.

Created by The Neon Coven (OSCAR at The Crown, the upcoming Jannifer's Body), the concert event will be a celebration of queer youth and adults and their allies while supporting Born This Way Foundation’s initiatives to show that kindness is cool, to eliminate the stigma around mental health, and to validate emotions.

Executive produced by Bryan Campione and Leonard Rodino, the concert is directed Shira Milikowsky. Glimmer of Light is written by Mark Mauriello and features original music and choreography by Andrew Barret Cox. Carla Troconis is The Neon Coven’s Managing Producer.

In-person tickets, sold in socially distanced pods, are now available at Playbill.com. Additional information on the free streaming event, including exact dates and times, will follow shortly.