Playbill to Present Remember the Ribbon: A Tribute to World AIDS Day

Gilead Storytellers, a series of four interviews with Broadway greats like Javier Muñoz and Rema Webb, lead up to the one-of-a-kind benefit concert December 1.

In honor of those living with HIV and AIDS and in memory of those lost to AIDS, Playbill will present the Gilead Storytellers series to commemorate World AIDS Day. On December 1, Playbill will broadcast Remember the Ribbon: A Tribute to World AIDS Day, a concert event unlocking performances from the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS video vault to uplift and inspire audiences.

Leading up to Remember the Ribbon, Hamilton leading man Javier Muñoz, Rema Webb (The Color Purple), Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola, and more will offer moving performances and/or share personal stories about their experiences with HIV/AIDS, the challenges they have overcome, and the hopeful reality of today. Beginning November 9, Playbill will release a weekly video installment of the Gilead Storytellers series.

Muñoz has been open with his diagnosis as HIV-positive and has been a pillar in the community for activism and awareness. “It astounds me the amount of ignorance that still exists around HIV and AIDS. There's no excuse for ignorance around HIV and AIDS in this day and age,” he says.

The interviews with Muñoz, Webb, and additional performers will dig deep into their artistry and their connection to the cause, and offer exclusive performances of songs with deep personal meaning. Stayed tuned for the full interview series, and mark your calendars for World AIDS Day December 1 when Playbill presents Remember the Ribbon: A Tribute to World AIDS Day.