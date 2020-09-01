Playbill to Stream Mauricio Martinez’s De Mexico to Broadway Concert

The stream, presented in partnership with Jose Cuervo®, also features Orfeh and Mariand Torres.

Playbill, in partnership with Jose Cuervo®, will commemorate Mexican Independence Day September 16 with a 7 PM ET stream of the Feinstein’s/54 Below concert Mauricio Martinez: De Mexico to Broadway.

The cabaret act, filmed in July 2018, featured special appearances by Tony nominee Orfeh (Pretty Woman, Legally Blonde) and Mariand Torres (Wicked, In Transit). The free 7 PM stream will also include pre- and post-performance interviews with Martinez.

“Growing up I always dreamt of being on a Playbill one day,” said the Mexican stage and screen regular, “so streaming my sold-out Feinstein’s/54 Below debut with my friends from Playbill on such a special day as Mexican Independence Day—which also marks the beginning of Latinx Heritage Month—is not only an honor but a fun way to come full circle. Reliving the story of my journey 'De Mexico to Broadway' wouldn’t be the same without Jose Cuervo®! Their tequila is key in my celebrations!”

READ: Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Leguizamo, and Members of the Original Cast of In The Heights Headline ¡VIVA Broadway! Hear Our Voices Concert Special

Martinez made his Broadway debut as Emilio Estefan in On Your Feet!. His additional credits include Unmasked at Paper Mill Playhouse, Mexican productions of Beauty and the Beast, Saturday Night Fever, The Drowsy Chaperone, and Sweet Charity, and NBC Universo’s El Vato.

Jose Cuervo® is a Mexican family-owned brand since 1795 and the largest producer of tequila throughout Mexico and around the world. Utilizing craftsmanship handed down through 10 generations of the Cuervo family, the Jose Cuervo® portfolio of tequilas includes Jose Cuervo® Especial®, the world’s best-selling tequila, Jose Cuervo® Tradicional®, the original 100% agave tequila, Jose Cuervo® Reserva de la Familia®, Jose Cuervo Golden Margarita®, Authentic Jose Cuervo Margaritas® and Jose Cuervo Margarita Mix®. For more information, visit www.cuervo.com.

