Playbill Vault's Today in Theatre History: August 4

By Playbill Staff
Aug 04, 2020
 
Denzel Washington made his Broadway debut on this day in 1988 in Checkmates.
1981 Melvyn Douglas dies at the age of 80. Born in Macon, Georgia, as Melvyn Edouard Heselberg, Douglas went on to become one of the more accomplished stage actors of his generation, winning a Tony Award for his performance in the original 1960 Broadway production of The Best Man. Douglas' performances in the films Hud and Being There earned him Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor.

1985 Charles Dickens' unfinished novel becomes The Mystery of Edwin Drood, a musical by Rupert Holmes at the Delacorte Theater in New York's Central Park. The play-within-a-play adaptation is performed by a cast including Betty Buckley, Judy Kuhn, and Donna Murphy, who play members of a troupe that is performing the show. The production transfers to Broadway's Imperial Theatre later in the season and runs for 608 performances, eventually changing its title to simply Drood.

1988 Denzel Washington makes his Broadway debut in the comedy Checkmates with Ruby Dee, Marsha Jackson, and Paul Winfield. The show runs 177 performances at the 46th Street Theatre.

1999 Following her recent Oscar win for Shakespeare in Love, Gwyneth Paltrow returns to the stage at Massachusetts' Williamstown Theatre Festival in As You Like It. Once again cross-dressing, she stars as Rosalind in a cast that also includes Mark Linn-Baker, Michael Cumpsty, Lea DeLaria, and Alessandro Nivola. Barry Edelstein directs.

2002 Harlem Song, George C. Wolfe's history of New York City's world-famous African-American neighborhood as told through its music and dance, opens at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem, returning that theatre to the ranks of the city's legitimate stages. Tony nominee B.J. Crosby (Smokey Joe's Cafe) and solo performer Queen Esther lead the cast. The show runs through December 29 and releases a cast album.

2014 Constantine Maroulis, who received a 2009 Tony nomination for his performance as Drew in the musical Rock of Ages, returns to the role for a limited 12-week engagement.

Today's Birthdays: Louis Armstrong (1901-1971); Louise Kirtland (1919-1999); D.L. Coburn (b. 1938); Amelia Campbell (b. 1965).

Check out highlights from the theatrical career of Tony winner Denzel Washington:

Photo Archive: Celebrating Tony Award Winner Denzel Washington

Arnold Wilkerson, Gilbert Lewis and Denzel Washington in the 1979 Players State Theatre production Ceremonies in Dark Old Men
Arnold Wilkerson, Gilbert Lewis and Denzel Washington in the 1979 Players State Theatre production Ceremonies in Dark Old Men
Denzel Washington and Kirk Kirksey in the 1981 New Federal Theatre production of When The Chickens Come Home To Roost.
Denzel Washington and Kirk Kirksey in the 1981 New Federal Theatre production of When The Chickens Come Home To Roost. Bert Andrews
Brent Jennings, Steven Anthony Jones, Eugene Lee, Denzel Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, James Pickens and Peter Friedman in the 1981 Negro Ensemble Company production of A Soldier's Play.
Brent Jennings, Steven Anthony Jones, Eugene Lee, Denzel Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, James Pickens and Peter Friedman in the 1981 Negro Ensemble Company production of A Soldier’s Play.
Adolph Caesar, Denzel Washington, Peter Friedman and Cast in the 1981 Negro Ensemble Company production of A Soldier's Play.
Adolph Caesar, Denzel Washington, Peter Friedman and Cast in the 1981 Negro Ensemble Company production of A Soldier’s Play.
Denzel Washington and S. Epatha Merkerson in the 1984 National Black Touring Circuit production of Every Goodbye Ain't Gone.
Denzel Washington and S. Epatha Merkerson in the 1984 National Black Touring Circuit production of Every Goodbye Ain’t Gone.
Paul Winfield, Ruby Dee, Denzel Washington and Marsha Jackson in the 1988 Broadway production Checkmates.
Paul Winfield, Ruby Dee, Denzel Washington and Marsha Jackson in the 1988 Broadway production Checkmates. Martha Swope
Paul Winfield, Ruby Dee, Marsha Jackson and Denzel Washington in the 1988 Broadway production Checkmates.
Paul Winfield, Ruby Dee, Marsha Jackson and Denzel Washington in the 1988 Broadway production Checkmates. Martha Swope
Marsha Jackson and Denzel Washington in the 1988 Broadway production Checkmates.
Marsha Jackson and Denzel Washington in the 1988 Broadway production Checkmates. Martha Swope
Denzel Washington in the 1990 New York Shakespeare Festival production of Richard III.
Denzel Washington in the 1990 New York Shakespeare Festival production of Richard III. Martha Swope
Sharon Washington and Denzel Washington in the 1990 New York Shakespeare Festival production of Richard III.
Sharon Washington and Denzel Washington in the 1990 New York Shakespeare Festival production of Richard III. Martha Swope
