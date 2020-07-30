Playbill Vault's Today in Theatre History: July 30

1985 Sam Shepard's Curse of the Starving Class transfers from Off-Off-Broadway to Off-Broadway's Promenade Theatre. The play, starring Bradley Whitford and Kathy Bates, runs 267 performances, outlasting its predecessor by 205 shows. It ends its run February 16 the following year.

1986 The producers of the Broadway production of The Little Prince and the Aviator are awarded $1 million in the New York State Supreme Court as result of a suit they filed against the Nederlander Organization. The jury decided that the Organization acted unreasonably when they posted their own closing notice outside the Alvin Theatre, although the producers of the show had never made any decision to close.

2010 Will Chase, Adam Heller, Jeffrey Schechter, Eric Schneider, Amy Spanger, and Kelly Sullivan are among troupers in the world premiere stage musical Robin and the 7 Hoods at The Old Globe in San Diego. Inspired by the Frank Sinatra movie of the same name, the production—with a book by Rupert Holmes and songs by Sammy Cahn and Jimmy Van Heusen—is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw.

2015 The world premiere of Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Steven Levenson's musical Dear Evan Hansen opens at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. Ben Platt stars as high school student Evan Hansen. The production begins performances on Broadway in November 2016, following a spring 2016 Off-Broadway run, and wins six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Actor in a Musical for Platt.

2018 Marcus Gardley's The House That Will Not Stand opens at New York Theatre Workshop. Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz and inspired by Federico García Lorca's The House of Bernarda Alba, the play follows a widow and her three eligible daughters, all free women of color, on the eve that Louisiana was passed over to the United States. The cast includes Joniece Abbott-Pratt, Juliana Canfield, Harriett D. Foy, Lynda Gravátt, Nedra McClyde, Marie Thomas, and Tony nominee Michelle Wilson.

Today's Birthdays: Frances de la Tour (b. 1944). William Atherton (b. 1947). David Carroll (1950–1992). Delta Burke (b. 1956). Daniel McDonald (1960–2007). Laurence Fishburne (b. 1961).

Watch highlights from the 2015 world premiere of Dear Evan Hansen at Arena Stage:

