Playbill Vault's Today in Theatre History: July 7

South Pacific Tony winner Paulo Szot celebrates his birthday.

1976 After two years of playing downtown at the Village Gate Theatre, Earl Wilson, Jr.'s musical Let My People Come makes the move uptown to Broadway's Morosco Theatre. The show, which is abandoned by its author because he doesn't agree with the way it is being staged, never has an official opening, essentially playing preview performances for its entire 106-performance Broadway run.

1988 Nathan Lane and Laila Robins star in The Film Society at Second Stage Theater in New York City. The Jon Robin Baitz play about a South African teacher in a struggle with apartheid plays 31 performances under the direction of John Tillinger.

1999 Pan Asian Repertory's New York premiere of The Joy Luck Club played earlier in the year at the Theatre at St. Clement's but now reopens at Theatre Four. The production, based on Amy Tan's novel, had strong reviews but was forced to move when the theatre became a pure rental house. Adapted for the stage by Susan Kim, the play about Chinese immigrant mothers and their American-born daughters runs 80 performances.

2004 The Donmar Warehouse production of Harold Pinter’s Old Times opens with a cast featuring Jeremy Northam, Gina McKee, and Helen McCrory. Roger Michell directs the revival.

2011 A revival of Terrence McNally's Master Class, starring Tyne Daly as a late-career Maria Callas, opens on Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Stephen Wadsworth directs the play set in a 1970s master class in which Callas critiques young legit singers and muses on her life.

Today's Birthdays: Tom Powers (1890-1955); Gian-Carlo Menotti (1911-2007); Ruth Ford (1911-2009); Joel Siegel (1943-2007); Keith Reddin (b. 1956); Paulo Szot (b. 1969); Hamish Linklater (b. 1976).

