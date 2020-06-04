Playbill Vault’s Today in Theatre History: June 4

1973 Mike Nichols’ production of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya opens at the Circle in the Square on Broadway. Lillian Gish, George C. Scott, Nicol Williamson, Julie Christie, Cathleen Nesbitt, Barnard Hughes, Conrad Bain, and Elizabeth Wilson fill out the cast.

2002 Some Like It Hot—the revised version of the 1972 Broadway musical Sugar—begins a national tour in Houston and travels to dozens of U.S. cities. Headliner Tony Curtis co-starred in the 1950’s Billy Wilder film on which the show is based.

2018 BD Wong stars in the New York premiere of Lauren Yee’s The Great Leap, opening Off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theater Company. Inspired by events from Yee’s father’s life, the play follows a San Francisco basketball player who talks his way onto a college team just before they travel to Beijing.

Today’s Birthdays: Clara Blandick (1880–1962); Rosalind Russell (1907–1976); Dennis Weaver (1924–2006); Bruce Dern (b. 1936); Mary Testa (b. 1955); Keith David (b. 1956); Sam Harris (b. 1961); Julie White (b. 1961).

Watch Mary Testa talk to Seth Rudetsky about appearing on Broadway in The Rink and Barnum:

