Playbill Vault's Today in Theatre History: March 13

1928 It's one for all, and all for almost 10 months of The Three Musketeers. William Anthony McGuire stages his book based on the Alexandre Dumas novel. P.G. Wodehouse and Clifford Grey write the lyrics for Rudolf Friml's score. Dennis King, Vivienne Segal, and John Clarke are in the cast at the Lyric Theatre in New York.

1945 This Foolish Notion lingers 13 weeks at the Martin Beck Theatre. Philip Barry's comedy stars Tallulah Bankhead and is directed by John C. Wilson.

1947 Brigadoon appears out of the mist at the Ziegfeld Theatre. Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe's musical has choreography by Agnes de Mille and a cast that includes David Brooks, George Keane, and Pamela Britton. It runs 581 performances.

1963 And the director says Enter Laughing. Carl Reiner's novel is adapted by Joseph Stein. Alan Arkin stars as a delivery-boy who has a chance to make it big in theatre. There are 419 performances at the Henry Miller's Theatre in New York. The play is later made into a film and adapted into the musical So Long, 174th Street.

1973 A revival of Irene starring Debbie Reynolds inaugurates the new Minskoff Theatre. The musical comedy, with music by Harry Tierney, lyrics by Joseph McCarthy, and book by Hugh Wheeler and Joseph Stein, garners Reynolds and castmate Patsy Kelly Tony nominations, but only George S. Irving goes home a winner for his performance.

1986 Playwright and director Emily Mann makes her Broadway debut as both with Execution of Justice. The play, starring John Spencer, Mary McDonnell, Stanley Tucci, and Wesley Snipes, opens at the Virginia Theatre. It runs 12 performances.

2002 Beauty and the Beast plays its 3,225th performance, surpassing Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse's Life with Father, to become the 10th longest running show in Broadway history.

2013 Carol Kane and Mickey Sumner star in the world premiere of Craig Lucas' The Lying Lesson, opening Off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater. Pam MacKinnon directs the play about a fictional encounter between late-career movie star Bette Davis and a stranger.

2014 Rocky, a musical based on the Academy Award-winning 1976 Sylvester Stallone film about an underdog fighter who rises to greatness, opens on Broadway. Andy Karl stars as boxer Rocky Balboa opposite Margo Seibert as Adrian. Directed by Alex Timbers, the musical features a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, and a book by Thomas Meehan and Sylvester Stallone. It runs 180 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre.

2016 The Roundabout Theatre Company revival of Alfred Uhry and Robert Waldman’s musical comedy The Robber Bridegroom opens Off-Broadway at the Laura Pels Theatre. Steven Pasquale stars as Jamie Lockhart.

Today's Birthdays: Tessie O'Shea 1913. Robert Whitehead 1916. William H. Macy 1950. Scott Walton 1959.

Watch highlights from the 2014 Broadway production Rocky:

