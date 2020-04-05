Playbill Viewing: An 80th Birthday Celebration for Terrence McNally at 92nd Street Y

Video   Playbill Viewing: An 80th Birthday Celebration for Terrence McNally at 92nd Street Y
By Mark Peikert
Apr 05, 2020
 
A host of famous faces came together in 2018 to pay homage to the Tony-winning playwright and librettist in a laughter-filled evening you can now watch.

Christine Baranski and Nathan Lane performing a scene from Lips Together, Teeth Apart for the first time in 27 years. Michael Benjamin Washington and Michael Urie teaming up for a passage from Love! Valour! Compassion!. Christy Altomare singing from Anastasia. And a laughter-filled panel with Terrence McNally and some of the famous faces with whom he's worked over the years, including Anastasia lyricist Lynn Ahrens.

The reason for such a star-studded event? McNally's 80th birthday, which precipitated a screening of the documentary Every Act of Life October 18, 2018, followed by a rousing celebration of his life and career at 92nd Street Y. Now the evening is available to relive (or experience for the first time) as part of 92Y's archives, available to stream on YouTube.

Watch it above, and then start the campaign to bring more McNally revivals to Broadway!

Look Back at the Shows Terrence McNally Brought to Broadway

53 PHOTOS
cover_no_shadow
The Lady of the Camellias, 1963
The Lady of the Camellias,1963, cast, Friedman-Abeles.jpg
Cast of The Lady of the Camellias Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
And Things That Go Bump in the Night Playbill - April 1965
And Things That Go Bump in the Night, 1965
And Things That Go Bump in the Night, 1965, Eileen Heckart, Robert Drivas, and Susan Friedman-Abeles.jpg
in And Things Go Bump in the Night Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
And Things That Go Bump in the Night, 1965, Marco St. John and Robert Drivas, Friedman-Abeles.jpg
Marco St. John and Robert Drivas in And Things Go Bump in the Night Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bad Habits Playbill - May 1974
Bad Habits, 1974
Bad Habits, 1974, cast, friedman abeles.jpg
Cast of Bad Habits Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The Ritz Playbill - Jan 1975
The Ritz, 1975
The Rink Playbill - Opening Night, Feb 1984
The Rink, 1984
Liza Minnelli and Chita Rivera in The Rink.
Liza Minnelli and Chita Rivera in The Rink. Ken Howard
