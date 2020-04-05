Playbill Viewing: An 80th Birthday Celebration for Terrence McNally at 92nd Street Y

A host of famous faces came together in 2018 to pay homage to the Tony-winning playwright and librettist in a laughter-filled evening you can now watch.

Christine Baranski and Nathan Lane performing a scene from Lips Together, Teeth Apart for the first time in 27 years. Michael Benjamin Washington and Michael Urie teaming up for a passage from Love! Valour! Compassion!. Christy Altomare singing from Anastasia. And a laughter-filled panel with Terrence McNally and some of the famous faces with whom he's worked over the years, including Anastasia lyricist Lynn Ahrens.

The reason for such a star-studded event? McNally's 80th birthday, which precipitated a screening of the documentary Every Act of Life October 18, 2018, followed by a rousing celebration of his life and career at 92nd Street Y. Now the evening is available to relive (or experience for the first time) as part of 92Y's archives, available to stream on YouTube.

Watch it above, and then start the campaign to bring more McNally revivals to Broadway!

