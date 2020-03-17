Playbill Viewing: Catch All 3 Seasons of Indoor Boys, Starring Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor

The six-time Indie Series Award winner explores the lives of two gay roommates whose definition of platonic is murky.

While we all stay indoors, this is the perfect time to check out all three seasons of the Indie Series Award-winning Indoor Boys. Created by Alex Wyse (Wicked) and Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants), the duo also star as roommates with questionable boundaries. The LGBTQ+ show explores the community’s definition of relationships that go beyond the heteronormative construct.

In addition to Wyse and Taylor, the series's guest stars and supporting cast include Indie Series Award nominees Carolee Carmello (Parade, Hello, Dolly! National Tour), Veanne Cox (Company), Jagged Little Pill star Kathryn Gallagher, Noah Galvin (Waitress), Michael Tacconi (The Cher Show), Frankie Grande (Rock of Ages), Kyle Harris (West Side Story), and winner Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, Public Works’ Hercules).

Season 3, which premiered October 1, 2019, scored 15 Indie Series nominations earlier this year.

READ: Alex Wyse, Wesley Taylor, Krysta Rodriguez Win 2019 Indie Series Awards for Indoor Boys

Indoor Boys is executive produced by Michael Kushner, Jim Kierstead, Jim Head, and Cody Lassen. Producers are Jack Sharkey, Susan A Thomas, and Steven Tylor O’Connor with co-producers Jenny Ainsworth, Betsy Driben-Lichtman, Denise Wyse, and Robert Wyse.

All episodes are available for streaming on IndoorBoys.tv.

