Playbill Viewing: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Heartfelt, Satirical, and Catchy 4 Seasons

Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna's series offers 62 episodes of smart musical theatre writing and frank discussions about mental health.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend was deceptively titled. Rebecca Bunch wasn't a Fatal Attraction femme fatale, trailing across the country after her ex. Instead, she was a corporate attorney miserable in a life that didn't fit her, who one day followed her manifest destiny to West Covina, California.

Sure, the initial reason was to reunite with her summer camp boyfriend, Josh. But over the course of four season, Rebecca created a supportive, loving family for herself; received a correct diagnosis that resulted in better management of her mental health; and learned how to (mostly) avoid self-destructive behavior.

READ: How Rachel Bloom Made a Musical Comedy the Best TV Show of 2016

And every episode, of course, dotted with two to four hilarious, extensive musical sequences, an amazing feat of creativity. Plus the show routinely featured Broadway alums, including Donna Lynne Champlin as Rebecca's best friend; Tovah Feldshuh as Rebecca's mother; Santino Fontana and Skylar Astin sharing the role of Rachel's maybe other partner, Greg; Josh Rrodriguez III as Josh; Patti LuPone as a rabbi; and many more.

Now the series, co-created by star Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna, is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix (and available for purchase to stream on Amazon), and viewers can relive or experience for the first time the show's manic, subversive humor. It also afford audiences the chance to see what the world lost with the recent passing of the series' composer, Tony nominee Adam Schlesinger (Cry-Baby), who took home an Emmy Award alongside Bloom and co-writer Jack Dolgen for the Season 4 song "Anti-Depressants Are So Not a Big Deal."