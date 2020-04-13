Playbill Viewing: Dave Malloy's Beardo Now Available to Stream From Shotgun Players

The 2011 world premiere of Malloy and Jason Craig's Rasputin musical is now on Vimeo for two weeks.

Before it took over a Greenpoint church in 2017, Dave Malloy's Rasputin musical Beardo made its world premiere in 2011 with the Shotgun Players at Berkeley Theatre.

Described as a musical about "royalty, peasantry, sex, dirt, grandeur, and hemophilia" the rock musical takes a closer look at the infamous Rasputin, a mystic with an insatiable sex drive who became friends with the Russian Tsar and his wife and was ultimately assassinated.

Featuring a score by Malloy (The Great Comet) and a book by Jason Craig, the musical debuted Off-Broadway in 2017, starring Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!). But now, home audiences can check out the original production on Vimeo for the next two weeks. Posted by Shotgun Players, the 2011 Beardo starred Kevin Clarke, Ashkon Davaran, Dave Garrett, J.P. Gonzalez, Juliet Heller, Anna Ishida,

Sarah Mitchell, Josh Pollock, and Eleanor Reinholdt.

Beardo from Shotgun Players on Vimeo.