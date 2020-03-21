Playbill Viewing: Octavia Spencer and Blair Underwood Star in Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

The four-part limited series debuted March 20 on Netflix.

Netflix’s original series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker is now available to stream! Based on A’Lelia Bundles’ book On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C. J. Walker, the four-part series stars Oscar winner Octavia Spencer and Golden Globe nominee Blair Underwood (recently on Broadway in A Soldier's Play).

According to production notes, the series tells the story of “the trailblazing African American hair care entrepreneur who was America’s first female self-made millionaire. Against all odds, Walker overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, personal betrayals, and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionized black haircare, as she simultaneously fought for social change.”

The production also stars Tiffany Haddish as Walker’s daughter, Carmen Ejogo as business rival Addie Munroe, Garrett Morris as Walker’s father-in-law, Kevin Carroll as her longtime lawyer Freeman Ransom, and Bill Bellamy as Ransom’s cousin Sweetness.