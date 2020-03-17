Playbill Viewing: Ready to Play Trivia? Watch All 10 Episodes of Playbill — The Game Show

Play along with theatre's favorites in this original Playbill series.

If it feels like re-runs of Jeopardy! are not your jam (What is a Daily Double?) but you love trivia, test your theatre knowledge with Playbill's original series: Playbill—The Game Show. Watch every episode and play along with our Broadway contestants below.

Places, please!

Click here to see the full YouTube playlist.

Episode 1 - Play alongside Disney stars Jelani Alladin, Ryann Redmond, and Caroline Bowman and find see who takes home the Golden Playbill.



Episode 2 - Sarah Bockel, Cory Jeacoma, and Gabrielle Elisabeth test their knowledge on all things jukebox musicals.



Episode 3 - Watch the fierce competition between Hadestown Stars Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, and Jewelle Blackman.



Episode 4 - Jill Abramovitz, Kelvin Moon Loh, and Elliott Mattox test their knowledge of spooky Broadway shows.



Episode 5 - Who gets it wrong and who gets it right? Angela Grovey, Maggie Weston, and Max FitzRoy-Stone from The Play That Goes Wrong.



Episode 6 - Play along with Becky Gulsvig, Caesar Samayoa, and Jim Walton and see wins the Golden Playbill



Episode 7 - Chris McCarrell, Kristin Stokes, and James Hayden Rodriguez battle to be the champion.



Episode 8 - Join Joshua Turchin, Chris Collins-Pisano, and Jenny Lee Stern from Forbidden Broadway and do not miss some hilarious impersonations.



Episode 9 - Special guest host Laura Osnes tests Alyssa Giannetti, Bronson Norris Murphy, and Rema Webb on all things Andrew Lloyd Webber and more.



Episode 10 - Love is in the air with guest hosts Laura Osnes and Nathan Johnson with real-life Broadway sweethearts Adam Hyndman and Bradley Gibson, Amanda LaMotte and Ben Estus, and Corey Hummerston and Nic Rouleau.

