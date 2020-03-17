Playbill Viewing: Ready to Play Trivia? Watch All 10 Episodes of Playbill — The Game Show

Video   Playbill Viewing: Ready to Play Trivia? Watch All 10 Episodes of Playbill — The Game Show
By Roberto Araujo
Mar 17, 2020
 
Play along with theatre's favorites in this original Playbill series.
Felicia Fitzpatrick, Ryann Redmond, Caroline Bowman and Jelani Alladin
If it feels like re-runs of Jeopardy! are not your jam (What is a Daily Double?) but you love trivia, test your theatre knowledge with Playbill's original series: Playbill—The Game Show. Watch every episode and play along with our Broadway contestants below.

Places, please!

Click here to see the full YouTube playlist.

Episode 1 - Play alongside Disney stars Jelani Alladin, Ryann Redmond, and Caroline Bowman and find see who takes home the Golden Playbill.

Episode 2 - Sarah Bockel, Cory Jeacoma, and Gabrielle Elisabeth test their knowledge on all things jukebox musicals.

Episode 3 - Watch the fierce competition between Hadestown Stars Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, and Jewelle Blackman.

Episode 4 - Jill Abramovitz, Kelvin Moon Loh, and Elliott Mattox test their knowledge of spooky Broadway shows.

Episode 5 - Who gets it wrong and who gets it right? Angela Grovey, Maggie Weston, and Max FitzRoy-Stone from The Play That Goes Wrong.

Episode 6 - Play along with Becky Gulsvig, Caesar Samayoa, and Jim Walton and see wins the Golden Playbill

Episode 7 - Chris McCarrell, Kristin Stokes, and James Hayden Rodriguez battle to be the champion.

Episode 8 - Join Joshua Turchin, Chris Collins-Pisano, and Jenny Lee Stern from Forbidden Broadway and do not miss some hilarious impersonations.

Episode 9 - Special guest host Laura Osnes tests Alyssa Giannetti, Bronson Norris Murphy, and Rema Webb on all things Andrew Lloyd Webber and more.

Episode 10 - Love is in the air with guest hosts Laura Osnes and Nathan Johnson with real-life Broadway sweethearts Adam Hyndman and Bradley Gibson, Amanda LaMotte and Ben Estus, and Corey Hummerston and Nic Rouleau.

