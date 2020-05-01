Playbill Viewing: Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood, Starring Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Arrives May 1

Film & TV News   Playbill Viewing: Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood, Starring Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Arrives May 1
By Andrew Gans
May 01, 2020
 
Set in Hollywood’s Golden Age, the limited series also features Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Joe Mantello, and more.

Ryan Murphy's new limited series Hollywood, which offers a glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age, is now streaming on Netflix. Watch the trailer above.

Penned by Murphy, Ian Brennan, and Janet Mock, the seven-episode series features David Corenswet as Jack, Darren Criss as Raymond, Jeremy Pope as Archie, Laura Harrier as Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Tony winner Patti LuPone as Avis, Jim Parsons as Henry Willson, Jake Picking as Rock Hudson, Tony winner Joe Mantello as Dick, and Maude Apatow as Henrietta.

Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown. The series, which spotlights the biases across race, gender, and sexuality that continue to this day, examines decades-old power dynamics and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.

The series is executive-produced by co-creators Murphy and Brennan, along with Alexis Martin Woodall and Mock, who also serves as a director.

Visit Netflix.com/Hollywood.

A First Look at Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, and More in Netflix's Hollywood

A First Look at Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, and More in Netflix's Hollywood

14 PHOTOS
Patti LuPone in <i>Hollywood</i>
Patti LuPone in Hollywood Netflix
Jake Picking and Jeremy Pope in <i>Hollywood</i>
Jake Picking and Jeremy Pope in Hollywood Netflix
in <i>Hollywood</i>
David Corenswet and Dylan McDermott in Hollywood Netflix
in <i>Hollywood</i>
Jim Parsons in Hollywood Netflix
David Corenswet and Patti LuPone in <i>Hollywood</i>
David Corenswet and Patti LuPone in Hollywood Netflix
Laura Harrier and Darren Criss in <i>Hollywood</i>
Laura Harrier and Darren Criss in Hollywood Netflix
in <i>Hollywood</i>
Joe Mantello, Holland Taylor, Harriet Harris, and Patti LuPone in Hollywood Netflix
Holland Taylor, Laura Harrier as Camille Washington, Samara Weaving, and cast of <i>Hollywood</i>
Holland Taylor, Laura Harrier as Camille Washington, Samara Weaving, and cast of Hollywood Netflix
Jeremy Pope and Darren Criss in <i>Hollywood</i>
Jeremy Pope and Darren Criss in Hollywood Netflix
Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, David Corenswet, and Jake Picking in <i>Hollywood</i>
Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, David Corenswet, and Jake Picking in Hollywood Netflix
(Updated May 1, 2020)

