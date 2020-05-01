Playbill Viewing: Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood, Starring Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Arrives May 1

Set in Hollywood’s Golden Age, the limited series also features Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Joe Mantello, and more.

Ryan Murphy's new limited series Hollywood, which offers a glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age, is now streaming on Netflix. Watch the trailer above.

Penned by Murphy, Ian Brennan, and Janet Mock, the seven-episode series features David Corenswet as Jack, Darren Criss as Raymond, Jeremy Pope as Archie, Laura Harrier as Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Tony winner Patti LuPone as Avis, Jim Parsons as Henry Willson, Jake Picking as Rock Hudson, Tony winner Joe Mantello as Dick, and Maude Apatow as Henrietta.

Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown. The series, which spotlights the biases across race, gender, and sexuality that continue to this day, examines decades-old power dynamics and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.

The series is executive-produced by co-creators Murphy and Brennan, along with Alexis Martin Woodall and Mock, who also serves as a director.

Visit Netflix.com/Hollywood.

A First Look at Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, and More in Netflix's Hollywood A First Look at Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, and More in Netflix's Hollywood 14 PHOTOS

(Updated May 1, 2020)