Playbill Viewing: Santino Fontana and David Furr Give Jersey Shore Wit and Flair

During their run in the Roundabout Theatre Company's revival of The Importance of Being Earnest, the two performers created a video series melding Snooki and Oscar Wilde.

Proving that everything sounds better with a British accent (and a bit of panache), Santino Fontana and David Furr spent their downtime during the 2011 run of The Importance of Being Earnest creating a video series in which they recited transcripts from MTV reality series Jersey Shore as if they were from a long-lost Oscar Wilde play. Snooki and The Situation have never sounded so dry and biting!

From verbal jousting to character observations, Fontana and Furr's videos become collections of witty aperçus and bons mots, revealing depths you perhaps never knew existed to the denizens of the shore. Watch the first video above, and watch the second below!

