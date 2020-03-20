Playbill Viewing: Saturday Night Live's Most Theatrical Moments

In need of a laugh? We rounded up a few of our favorite SNL moments featuring Broadway stars and musical theatre parodies.

Since its premiere in 1975, NBC's Saturday Night Live has lampooned and parodied nearly every facet of contemporary politics, culture, and New York City living—Broadway being no exception, particularly in the last few years. Below are just a few of our favorite Broadway-inspired sketches. To watch even more, check out our YouTube playlist!

One of the show's most memorable Broadway crossovers is "Liza Minnelli Tries to Turn Off a Lamp." The premise is not much more complicated than the title implies, but Kristen Wiig's impression of the Broadway legend is comedic perfection.

"Crucible Cast Party" is a loving musical send-up of the time-honored theatre kid tradition of the post-show cast party. Hamilton and In The Heights Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda raps as Melissa Villaseñor, Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and more SNL stars sing about the hijinks and debauchery.

Set in New York's LaGuardia Airport, "Airport Sushi" features SNL cast members Pete Davidson and Chris Redd as unsuspecting travelers who encounter myriad outlandish characters including Auntie Orphan Annie (Kate McKinnon) and "The Phantom of LaGuardia" (Kenan Thompson) while purchasing a roll of sushi from a food stand. Broadway alums Jake Gyllenhaal (Sea Wall/ A Life) and David Byrne (American Utopia), also drop in.