Playbill Viewing: Season 4 of The Good Fight Starring Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, and More Theatre Faves

Plus get a first look at Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford's new recurring role on the CBS All Access drama, returning April 9.

Diane Lockhart is going head-to-head against the rich and powerful in Season 4 of The Good Fight, and they might need a safe word.

The drama, a spin-off of CBS' The Good Wife, returns to the streaming platform CBS All Access April 9 with plenty of theatre stars in tow. Watch above for appearances from Tony winners Baranski, Audra McDonald, and John Larroquette, Tony nominees Sarah Steele and Zach Grenier, and stage alums Cush Jumbo and new addition Hugh Dancy.

Plus, Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford guest stars on the Season 4 premiere as Roisin Orbinson, a high-powered handler for a big name in the entertainment business.

Also making a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in the trailer is Tony Award recipient John Cameron Mitchell. The Hedwig and the Angry Inch creator-star returns as Felix Staples, a gay alt-right troll who seems to have a musical moment in the new season.

The Season 4 premiere takes place in an alternate universe, in which Hillary Clinton is elected president over Donald Trump in 2016. As the season unfolds, Diane will dig into an investigation surrounding Memo 618, a mysterious document relieving the elite of judicial consequence.

The Good Fight is available directly from CBS All Access or via Amazon Prime Video. Both services offer a free 30-day trial. Previous seasons are available for purchase on iTunes, Vudu and Google Play.

