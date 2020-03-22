Playbill Viewing: Slings & Arrows and More Theatre Titles on Acorn TV

The much-loved Canadian series is one of many theatre-related titles available on the streaming service.

Attention all theatre fans: The much-loved Canadian series Slings & Arrows, about the actors and crew of the New Burbage Festival and their efforts to stage Hamlet (among others), is now available to stream on Acorn TV.

The series, which premiered in 2003, stars Paul Gross (Due South, Tales of the City), Stephen Ouimette (Cardinal), and co-creator Mark McKinney (Superstore), as well as guest appearances from future stars including Rachel McAdams (The Notebook), Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Colm Feore (The Borgias), and Sarah Polley (My Life Without Me).

Acorn will also release the entire series on DVD April 7, with over four hours of additional material and a 24-page booklet of production notes.

The streaming site, typically home to British series, offers a wealth of titles for theatrelovers. In addition to the series The New Yorker once called the "best TV show about theatre ever made," the service offers subscribers the chance to stream Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead, the documentary Theatreland (about the Haymarket production of Waiting for Godot, starring Ian McKellan and Patrick Stewart, and the stage adaptation of Breakfast at Tiffany's), and more.

New subscribers will receive a 30-day free trial with the code FREE30; after that, a subscription costs $5.99 a month.