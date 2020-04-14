Playbill Viewing: Stream After Forever, Starring Kevin Spirtas, Anita Gillette, Cady Huffman, Mary Beth Peil, More

Playbill Viewing: Stream After Forever, Starring Kevin Spirtas, Anita Gillette, Cady Huffman, Mary Beth Peil, More
By Andrew Gans
Apr 14, 2020
 
The LGBTQ+ drama series earned five 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards.
Kevin Spirtas and Cady Huffman in After Forever After Forever

Both seasons of streaming series After Forever, featuring a slew of stage stars, are available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Starring Kevin Spirtas, the 16-episode series tracks the story of 50something Brian (Spirtas), who is sent into a tailspin after the sudden death of his longtime partner. Co-starring Mitchell Anderson, Anita Gillette, Mike McGowan, and Lenny Wolpe, guest stars on the series have included Cady Huffman, David Dean Bottrell, Erin Cherry, Finn Douglas, Peter Kim, Robert Emmet Lunney, Jim Newman, Erin Leigh Peck, Jonathan Rayson, and Jamison Stern. Season 2 included appearances from Mary Beth Peil, Bill Brochtrup, Wyatt Fenner, Christopher J. Hanke, Michael McElroy, and Scott Redmond.

At the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards, the first season of After Forever won five awards: Outstanding Digital Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Digital Drama Series, Outstanding Directing of a Digital Drama Series, Outstanding Actor in a Digital Drama Series for Spirtas, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series for Cherry.

