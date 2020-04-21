Playbill Viewing: Streaming Series Understudies Goes Behind the Scenes of a Vampire-Filled Breakfast at Tiffany's Play

Starring show co-creator Elisabeth Gray, the series also features Alison Fraser, Elizabeth Ashley, Richard Kind, and more stage favorites.

Astoria Bagg has just landed her debut role in a Broadway play. Well, it's not a role per se—she'll be the female understudy in Twilight at Tiffany's, a new mashup of the classic Truman Capote novella and film and the Twilight franchise.

But with an undermining, Tony-winning mother (played by Alison Fraser), a director with very specific ideas that don't involve understudies (Henning Hegland), and a preposterous script, will she sail away on a moon river? Or will the whole thing just bite?

Starring series co-creator Elisabeth Gray, Understudies features cameos from a host of stage and screen favorites, including Richard Kind as a world-famous vampire impersonator, Tony winner Elisabeth Ashley as Astoria's grandmother, and Aaron Costa Ganis as the show's male understudy.

You can watch the first episode below, and the rest of the series on YouTube here.