Playbill Gets a Sneak Peek at the March 19 Musical Episode of Katy Keene on the CW

When a series begins with a character auditioning for Mannequin The Musical on Broadway, a theatrelover knows they have a new binge watch.

Maybe you skipped the Katy Keene premiere on The CW because you already have Riverdale in your life. Or maybe you just didn't know that, in addition to Bernadette Peters as a con artist, there is an entire subplot revolving around aspiring actor Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp), who finds himself auditioning for Mannequin the Musical on Broadway—and then blacklisted by casting directors for speaking out against being cut early on in the process. (He also auditioned again as his drag alter ego, Ginger, which ended with him not getting cast twice.)

In the March 19 episode, Jorge looks to make an opportunity for himself... which leads to the episode's title: Kiss of the Spider Woman, featuring the cast—including guest stars Nathan Lee Graham and Daphne Rubin-Vega—performing songs from the Kander and Ebb musical.

Set in a fantasy version of New York City where the go-to piano bar is called Molly's Crisis, Katy Keene revolves around four friends: Katy (Lucy Hale), a designer; Josie (Ashleigh Murray), a singer who works for André De Shields at a record store; actor Jorge; and name-dropper Pepper Smith (Julia Chan), the women trained in the art of the con by Bernadette Peters herself.

And, in true New York City fashion, sometimes friends burst into song to cheer one another up. Witness Jorge singing "My Strongest Suit" from Aida in Episode 5! Not to mention the March 19 musical episode "Kiss of the Spider Women" So go ahead and indulge in a make believe New York City right now. We deserve it.

Katy Keene airs Thursdays on The CW, and is available to stream at CWTV.com.