Playbill Viewing: The Puppets of Avenue Q Discover a Backstage Murder

In the original 2011 online series Avenue Clue, Rod must discover who killed one of their own before it happens again!

Was it Kate Monster in the dressing room with a candlestick? Or was it Princeton in the wings with a lead pipe?

In backstage series Avenue Clue (created exclusively for Playbill in 2011), cast members of Avenue Q Off-Broadway are stunned to discover the dead body of one of their own. Locked inside the theatre, they begin to suspect the murderer could be closer to home than they want to believe, and Rod is on the case!

Watch the first episode above and the final two episodes below!



Written and directed by the production's Howie Michael Smith (who played Princeton and Rod), the series features human and puppet characters trying to uncover the murderer of (spoiler alert!) Mrs. Thistletwat.

Avenue Q, the show about 20something puppets and people searching for purpose, won the 2004 Tony Award for Best Musical. Following its successful Broadway run, the musical moved to an open-ended run at Off-Broadway's New World Stages.

Avenue Clue was created exclusively for Playbill in 2011. The series is a 2010 Sillyocity production. Featured in Avenue Clue are cast members Sarah Stiles as Kate Monster, Nicholas Kohn as Brian, Cullen R. Titmas as Nicky, Ruthie Ann Miles as Second Hander, Hazel Anne Raymundo as Christmas Eve, Jasmin Walker as Gary Coleman, Jed Resnick as Princeton, Rob Morrison as Trekkie Monster, and Howie Michael Smith as Rod.

Avenue Q has music and lyrics by Tony winners Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, book by Tony winner Jeff Whitty, and was directed by Jason Moore. Based on an original concept by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, with puppets conceived and designed by Rick Lyon, Avenue Q's musical supervision was by Stephen Oremus, choreography by Ken Roberson, scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Mirena Rada, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by Acme Sound Partners.

Avenue Q was produced at New World Stages and on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Robyn Goodman, Jeffrey Seller, The Vineyard Theatre and The New Group.