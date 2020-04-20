Playbill Viewing: The Rehearsal Blurs Theatre and Reality

Playbill Viewing: The Rehearsal Blurs Theatre and Reality
By Mark Peikert
Apr 20, 2020
 
In the streaming series, a young actor begins to have difficulty keeping her life and a role in Miss Julie separate.
Jaclyn Bethany in The Rehearsal

Reality and theatricality collide and begin to blur when an actor named Anne finds herself starring in Miss Julie Off-Broadway. Besieged by self-doubt and paranoia, she begins to have trouble distinguishing her role from her life.

In between rehearsals for the demanding play, Anne must also confront her husband's teenage daughter and domineering ex wife, plus a difficult part and an ego-driven director.

The series, written and created by Jaclyn Bethany, stars Bethany as Anne, with Shay Lee Abeson, Tina Benko, Caitlin Carver, Alex Hurt, Rileigh McDonald, Adam David Thompson, and James Udom. Season 1 received seven Indie Series Award nominations.

Watch the first episode below, and the rest of the series at RehearsalSeries.com. Viewers can also watch the cast perform a live reading of the second episode (via Zoom) there at 4 PM ET, April 26.


