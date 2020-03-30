Playbill Viewing: Tony Winner Cady Huffman Goes Meta With Cady Did

The Producers and The Will Rogers Follies star plays a version of herself in her new YouTube comedy series.

"Just who does she think she was?" is the tagline for Cady Huffman's new YouTube series, Cady Did, but fans already know (and love) who she is. The Tony-winning star of The Producers, Huffman's new role is... herself. Well, a fictionalized version of herself where she lashes out during a cat food commercial that instantly goes viral and has to return to her hometown (driven by Veanne Cox as her nemesis, Betty Ann). Will she find happiness running a cable access station? Probably not, but you might while watching her in what's described as "Curb Your Enthusiasm meets Green Acres."

Watch the first episode above, and the second episode below, and tune in for guest stars including Scott Adsit, Lea Delaria, James Monroe Iglehart, and more.

Huffman is best known for her Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning performance as Ulla in the original Broadway production of Mel Brooks' The Producers. She was Tony-nominated for creating the role of Ziegfeld’s Favorite in the Tommy Tune-directed Will Rogers Follies, and has also appeared in La Cage aux Folles, The Nance, Chicago, Steel Pier, and Bob Fosse’s Big Deal. Her screen appearances include Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Good Wife, Difficult People, Blue Bloods, and a recurring judge on Iron Chef America. She is an Emmy nominee for her work on After Forever.