Playbill Viewing: Watch All 11 Episodes of Playbill's Original Series Elevator Pitch

Ride with Sarah Stiles, Lilli Cooper, Norbert Leo Butz, and more as they answer as many questions as they can in a (long) elevator ride from the green room to the stage at Feinstein's/54 Below—each finishing with an exclusive performance.

For those who have performed at Feinstein's/54 Below, the ride from the green room on the 10th floor down to the basement level stage can seem like an eternity. Playbill decided to make good use of that time and invited Broadway stars to take the ride and answer as many questions as they can, culminating in an exclusive performance on the legendary stage.

Ride with us to relive those moments.

Click here for the full YouTube playlist.

Episode 1 - Tootsie Tony nominee Sarah Stiles wows the audience with her tongue-twisting lyrics and chaotic comedy.



Episode 2 - As Cady Heron in Broadway’s Mean Girls, Erika Henningsen always sat offstage while Gretchen sang “What’s Wrong With Me?” Here Henningsen performs her own take on the tune.



Episode 3 - Rebecca Naomi Jones starred as Laurey in Broadway's Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma! Watch the video below to listen to her rendition of Rodgers and Hammerstein's “Many a New Day.”



Episode 4 - Smash and Spring Awakening star Krysta Rodriguez sings her rendition of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's "Part of Your World."



Episode 5 - Ain’t Too Proud’s James Harkness performs his original composition “Goodbye,” accompanied by his co-writer Eli Zoller and violinist Melissa Tong.



Elevator Pitch 6 - Tony nominee Lilli Cooper sings "There Was John" from Tootsie.



Episode 7 - Two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz’s album The Long Haul was released last year. Watch the video below for an exclusive performance of his "Hotel Bride."



Episode 8 - Broadway’s Betsy Wolfe reveals who she would most like to duet with.



Episode 9 - Cory Jeacoma answers our questions and sings James Taylor’s "Fire and Rain."



Episode 10 - Jennifer Babiak starred in the recent Yiddish-language revival of Fiddler on the Roof Off-Broadway as Golde alongside Steven Skybell as Tevye.



Episode 11 - The Illusionists’ Paul Dabek answers our questions and shows us some magic.

