Playbill Viewing: Watch All 9 Episodes of Playbill’s Original Series From Ballet to Broadway.

From Chita Rivera to Robert Fairchild, how these ballet dancers became theatre stars.

In Playbill’s original video series From Ballet to Broadway, we speak to dancers navigating the worlds of theatre and ballet. Watch every episode in the series including an interview with the legendary Chita Rivera.

Click here to see the full YouTube playlist.

Episode 1 - Craig Salstein. The former American Ballet Theatre dancer made his Broadway debut in the 2018 revival of Carousel and talks about working in both dance worlds.



Episode 2 - Megan Fairchild has been a principal dancer with the New York City Ballet since 2005, where she continues to dance today, and made her Broadway debut in the revival of On the Town in 2014.



Episode 3 - Garen Scribner. The former San Francisco Ballet soloist made his Broadway debut in An American in Paris in 2015.



Episode 4 - Robert Fairchild. The former principal dancer at New York City Ballet made his Broadway debut in An American in Paris in 2015, winning a Drama Desk Award. He has reprised his role in productions of the musical around the world and most recently starred as Munkustrap in the Cats film.



Episode 5 - Tiler Peck. The principal dancer at New York City Ballet made her Broadway debut in The Music Man in 2000 and continues to work in both realms.



Episode 6 - Michael Hsu Rosen. After studying at the School of American Ballet he made his Broadway debut in the 2009 revival of West Side Story. He also danced in On The Town in 2014, but then appeared in the straight play Torch Song in 2018.



Episode 7 - Matthew Murphy. Now a Broadway photographer, Murphy initially began in the performing arts as a member of American Ballet Theatre.



Episode 8 - Christopher Wheeldon. The former New York City Ballet dancer choreographed Broadway's An American In Paris in 2015 to Tony-winning effect. Now, he’s directing and choreographing the upcoming MJ The Musical.



Episode 9 - Chita Rivera. The Broadway icon shares how ballet has influenced her decades-long career, beginning with George Balanchine through her last Broadway outing in The Visit.

