Playbill Viewing: Wesley Taylor and Mitchell Jarvis' 2013 Streaming Series It Could Be Worse

Relive the delicious behind-the-scenes comedy as struggling actor Jacob encounters a theatrical diva played to a fare thee well by Alison Fraser.

When It Could Be Worse, the showbiz-minded streaming series about a struggling actor co-created and written by Mitchell Jarvis (Rock of Ages) and Wesley Taylor (The Addams Family) debuted in 2013, it quickly became one of the most buzzed-about series on the season

.

In fact, the series—which first debuted weekly on Playbill—had a seemingly unending array of top-tier talent stopping by for episodes as Jacob (Taylor) watched his life unravel, from two-time Tony nominee Alison Fraser,turning in a delicious diva performance to recurring roles for Adam Chanler-Berat as Ben Farrel, Gideon Glick as Jacob's boyfriend Phillip Klein, Jarvis as agent Sam Atkinson, Tony Award nominee Nancy Opel as Jacob's mother Judy Gordon, Richard Poe as Jacob's father Leo Gordon, and Audra McDonald as Jacob's shrink.

In a 2013 interview, Jarvis recently told Playbill, "Wesley was developing a pilot episode for a series he called Veronica. While waiting for funding to shoot a dummy pilot, we decided to shoot a series of short sketches based on personal stories of humiliation. The first sketch would be Wes' true story of humiliation that later became the pilot episode for It Could Be Worse."

At the time, Taylor was also appearing on NBC's Smash while planning and organizing location, cast and scheduling, while Jarvis served as director of photography and kept his eyes on the big picture. The two shared directing and editing duties.

Season 1 and 2 are now available to stream at ItCouldBeWorse.TV. Watch the pilot episode above!