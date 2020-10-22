Playbill Virtual Theatre Festival Kicks Off October 23

The Playbill Virtual Theatre Festival, presenting new works with cutting-edge technology from BeTerrific that brings the live theatre experience online, kicks off October 23 with six new works. The festival continues October 24 with another six plays. Both days of festival programming run 8–10 PM ET.
The festival culminates with an awards ceremony October 25 at 8 PM, at which two winners will be announced—one selected by a panel of judges and another voted on by festival viewers. Each winner will receive a $1,500 award.
All-Access Virtual Festival Passes, priced at $2.99, can be purchased at VTF.live. One dollar from each sale will be donated to The Actors Fund.
October 23, 8–10 PM ET
Corona’s Cabaret by Oliviana Marie
Current Resident by Benjamin Scuglia
Simon Says by Coni Koepfinger
Our Time by Kelsey Celek
Lester Collins Takes Five by Mel Nieves
Mystics Parting by Dennis Russo
October 24, 8–10 PM
Renewal by Stephen F. Murray
Minute Decision by Hira Ismail
You Can Bake! by Andrea Aptecker
Chopstick by Kate McMorran
8:46 by Jason Odell Williams
Who Did It by Robbie Cowan
