Playbill Virtual Theatre Festival Kicks Off October 23

The three-day event will use cutting-edge technology to bring the live theatre experience online.

The Playbill Virtual Theatre Festival, presenting new works with cutting-edge technology from BeTerrific that brings the live theatre experience online, kicks off October 23 with six new works. The festival continues October 24 with another six plays. Both days of festival programming run 8–10 PM ET.

The festival culminates with an awards ceremony October 25 at 8 PM, at which two winners will be announced—one selected by a panel of judges and another voted on by festival viewers. Each winner will receive a $1,500 award.

All-Access Virtual Festival Passes, priced at $2.99, can be purchased at VTF.live. One dollar from each sale will be donated to The Actors Fund.

October 23, 8–10 PM ET

Corona’s Cabaret by Oliviana Marie

Current Resident by Benjamin Scuglia

Simon Says by Coni Koepfinger

Our Time by Kelsey Celek

Lester Collins Takes Five by Mel Nieves

Mystics Parting by Dennis Russo

October 24, 8–10 PM

Renewal by Stephen F. Murray

Minute Decision by Hira Ismail

You Can Bake! by Andrea Aptecker

Chopstick by Kate McMorran

8:46 by Jason Odell Williams

Who Did It by Robbie Cowan

For more information, visit VTF.live.