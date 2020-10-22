Playbill Virtual Theatre Festival Kicks Off October 23

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Playbill Virtual Theatre Festival Kicks Off October 23
By Logan Culwell-Block
Oct 22, 2020
 
The three-day event will use cutting-edge technology to bring the live theatre experience online.
Playbill VTF Lead

The Playbill Virtual Theatre Festival, presenting new works with cutting-edge technology from BeTerrific that brings the live theatre experience online, kicks off October 23 with six new works. The festival continues October 24 with another six plays. Both days of festival programming run 8–10 PM ET.

The festival culminates with an awards ceremony October 25 at 8 PM, at which two winners will be announced—one selected by a panel of judges and another voted on by festival viewers. Each winner will receive a $1,500 award.

All-Access Virtual Festival Passes, priced at $2.99, can be purchased at VTF.live. One dollar from each sale will be donated to The Actors Fund.

October 23, 8–10 PM ET
Corona’s Cabaret by Oliviana Marie
Current Resident by Benjamin Scuglia
Simon Says by Coni Koepfinger
Our Time by Kelsey Celek
Lester Collins Takes Five by Mel Nieves
Mystics Parting by Dennis Russo

October 24, 8–10 PM
Renewal by Stephen F. Murray
Minute Decision by Hira Ismail
You Can Bake! by Andrea Aptecker
Chopstick by Kate McMorran
8:46 by Jason Odell Williams
Who Did It by Robbie Cowan

For more information, visit VTF.live.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Theatre Alternatives
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.