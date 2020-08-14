Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch August 14–16

Catch a live concert from Christopher Jackson, a starry (and woodsy) virtual gala, and more.

This weekend, a group of Hamilton alums will reunite virtually, another Hamilton alum will live stream a concert from Off-Broadway, and Playbill will offer an online walking tour for those who miss the theatre district.

Below are just some of the virtual offerings taking place online August 14–16. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, August 14

1 PM ET: College Theatre Auditions

Hear from faculty members at Penn State University and Temple University for insight on the two schools’ theatre programs, the college auditioning process, and more.

8 PM: Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley: Broadway & Beyond

Broadway on Demand will stream the final New York City performance from the Broadway couple, prior to Mazzie’s passing in 2018. The Feinstein’s/54 Below concert features songs from Ragtime, Passion, The Full Monty, Curtains, The Visit, and more. The stream, benefiting The Cancer Support Community, Tina’s Wish, and The Actors Fund, will also feature a pre-show event with Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Saturday, August 15

7 PM: #Ham4Change

The third and final benefit stream featuring original Hamilton cast members will air on Looped, with proceeds going to Know Your Rights Camp, African American Policy Forum, and Black AIDS Institute. Viewers can expect appearances by Tony winners Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and more.

8 PM: Christopher Jackson: Live From the West Side

Another Hamilton veteran is going solo Saturday night as Tony nominee Christopher Jackson performs remotely from Off-Broadway’s New World Stages. The event, a co-production from Dallas Summer Musicals and Entertainment Benefits Group, will support various non-profit arts organizations around the country. Click here for tickets.

8 PM: Playbill Social Selects: At This Theatre

Go on a virtual walking tour of Times Square with Broadway Up Close owner Tim Dolan, who’ll show participants the ins and outs of the theatre district.

Sunday, August 16

7 PM: Moments in the Woods Gala

Stars in the House hosts a virtual gala for Hancock-French Woods Arts Alliance, which annually awards scholarships and assistance to young adults pursuing the arts. Among those set to take part are Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Alexander, Jason Robert Brown, Andréa Burns, Mandy Gonzalez, and Marc Shaiman.

8 PM: Stephanie J. Block in Concert

The Tony Award winner will perform highlights from her career—including star turns in The Cher Show, Falsettos, Wicked, and The Pirate Queen—and more as the latest guest on Seth Rudetsky’s The Seth Concert Series.

More Streaming Options

Black Lives, Black Words presents a virtual reading of Chisa Hutchinson’s Proof of Love as part of its Plays for the People series August 14–16 at 8 PM ET each night.

The Metropolitan Opera’s Nightly Met Streams series continues with Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde (August 14), Puccini’s La Bohème (August 15), and Verdi’s Luisa Miller (August 16).

Transport Group’s 2019 Off-Broadway production of Broadbend, Arkansas is available to stream through August 16.

