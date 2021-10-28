Playbill Will Present Remember the Ribbon: A Tribute to World AIDS Day Streaming Concert

The evening will feature performances and storytelling to honor those affected by HIV and AIDS.

To commemorate World AIDS Day, Playbill will present the live concert Remember the Ribbon: A Tribute to World AIDS Day. The performance will stream December 1-3 after being filmed at Sony Hall in NYC.

Filled with storytellers and songs, the evening will celebrate, pay tribute to, and remember those affected by HIV and AIDS, whether in their own lives, or with those they know and love. Details regarding performers and the creative team will be announced soon.

Remember the Ribbon: A Tribute to World AIDS Day will stream on Playbill.com and Playbill’s YouTube . A donation button will be embedded to help benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS .