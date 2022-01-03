Playbill's Broadway Horoscope - January 2022

New Year, New Possibilities! Find out what could be in store for you this month!

Happy New Year and welcome to Playbill's Broadway Horoscope, featuring theatre-themed forecasts based on your zodiac sign. The character assigned to each zodiac sign correlates with that sign's journey in the month of January. And remember, whatever you’ve been facing, you now have the opportunity to rewrite your story. Every moment of every day can be a fresh start!

Capricorn



(December 22–January 19)

Celie | The Color Purple

Happy birthday, Capricorn! You are in a moment of joyous celebration for another trip around the sun. This is an opportunity to share your love with the world and be welcomed with open arms. And if that is not your experience, you have the ability to do that for yourself! Celebrate yourself and another year of your life, you are enough.

Aquarius



(January 20–February 18)

Louise/Gypsy Rose Lee | Gypsy

Your time of year, Aquarius! And it is time to release whatever stands between you and yourself. The old version of you has died, the version that questioned your place has surrendered to stardom. Before that dressing room is yours, you have to unfasten the past and move forward. Let the universe entertain you.

Pisces



(February 19–March 20)

Coalhouse Walker | Ragtime

Finally, a moment to rest after the holidays, sweet Pisces! Dreams are what fuel you, and without rest, how can you dream? But dreams only take you so far - your hands are on the wheel, and the direction you take is entirely up to you but you have to hit the pedal. Where your heart leads, you follow learning how to navigate as you go. Remember that balance is part of the journey!

Aries

(March 21–April 19)

Peggy Sawyer | 42nd Street

Happy New Year, fiery Aries! Your beautiful hope in the world is being called to action this month with some fresh choreography. Someone in your life (maybe even you!) needs your assistance holding the vision of what lies ahead. Be careful not to ignore unexpected opportunities, you never know what the road to center stage will look like!

Taurus



(April 20–May 20)

Velma Kelly & Roxie Hart | Chicago

Another cycle around the sun, Taurus! And just like our favorite merry murderesses, sometimes you’re up, sometimes you’re down. The important thing to keep in mind is that the cycles come around again and again. It may take moments or millennia, but the rhythm doesn’t stop just because you’ve lost your balance. Get up and try that cartwheel again!

Gemini



(May 21–June 20)

P.T. Barnum | Barnum

Shall we call 2022 the year of the twins, Gemini? You joined the circus like you wanted to and gained incredible knowledge from the experience. Your power is evolving and your ability to turn potential into reality is palpable. Trust your instincts, but beware the tour through trickery and illusion - you can do this truthfully!

Cancer



(June 21–July 22)

Mufasa | The Lion King

The dark depths of the winter are nearly through, Cancer! The inner strength that you have needed to get to this point has served you well, but understand that you will need to tap into it again and again as you continue your journey. Your heart knows you have what it takes to belt your solo from center stage, so dip into your strength and show the world what you’ve got. It lives in you!

Leo



(July 23–August 22)

Alexander Hamilton | Hamilton

We are going to see you shine this year, Leo! As this new year begins, you are forced to release anything that no longer serves you and blocks your light. Everything that is not aligned with the truest version of yourself will be burned away by your own doing. Sometimes it does take airing out your heart for the things that matter most to stand in the spotlight.

Virgo

(August 23–September 22)

Catherine | Pippin

Your holiday to-do list was checked off perfectly, and it’s time for 2022, Virgo! What do you want to invite into your life this year? There is a flow in two directions, a balance of giving and receiving, and you are invited to join in the harmony. With your focus often being service, consider how you can be of service to yourself by allowing others to support you as the star.

Libra



(September 23–October 22)

Elphaba | Wicked

Have you regained your balance from the holidays, Libra? Your need for measured decision making and steady movement serves you well, but you’ve also got to listen to your intuition. What is your heart saying that your head can’t hear? When your gut tells you something, do you help it defy gravity or shush it? You know the answer - listen to yourself!

Scorpio



(October 23–November 21)

Elle Woods | Legally Blonde

It’s another calendar year, Scorpio, and you’re asking “What, like it’s hard?” You’re smarter than you’re given credit for, and the depth of your knowledge is applicable far beyond your imagination. Take this moment to weigh your options - where can you find balance as 2022 dawns? You can invite both your sorority and studious selves to the table, every aspect of your spirit is welcome!

Sagittarius



(November 22–December 21)

Pippin | Pippin

Welcome to your new adventure, Sagittarius! You are starting out on a brand new phase full of excitement as you begin. The road ahead for this fresh experience may be full of twists and turns, but yo’re on the right track and there’s a corner of the sky waiting for you. As the journey continues, remember this sweet time of joy and blissful ignorance!

Horoscope readings were created by Emily McGill. McGill is a recovering Broadway press rep turned tarot reader and the co-founder of @snobbway. Hang out with her on Instagram at @emilyannemcg or learn more at emilymcgillentertainment.com.

