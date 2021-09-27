Playbill's Complete Coverage of the 74th Annual Tony Awards

Catch up on everything from the red carpet, the Winter Garden Theatre, the CBS broadcast, and more.

In case you missed anything during the 74th Annual Tony Awards September 26, Playbill has you covered: from the red carpet, to the stage of the Winter Garden Theatre, to the winners circle, and everything in between.

Look through all of our our reports, galleries, analyses, and more from the night below.

Moulin Rouge! Tops the List at 74th Annual Tony Awards

Here is the complete list of this year's Tony Award winners, led by Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

See the Stars on the Red Carpet of the 74th Annual Tony Awards

Playbill was on hand to photograph the attendees as they walked down the red carpet outside the Winter Garden Theatre.

Check Out Photos Inside the 74th Annual Tony Awards Presentation

Photos from the first half of the evening, hosted by Audra McDonald.

Tony Performances: Watch Moulin Rouge!, Freestyle Love Supreme, More Perform at Broadway's Back! Concert

The second half of the two-part celebration was chock-full of musical performances featuring current and returning Broadway stars, as well as the three musicals nominated for Best Musical.

9 Memorable Moments From the 74th Annual Tony Awards Celebration

The best performances, speeches, and more from an unusual ceremony.

7 Surprises and Remarkable Wins at the 74th Annual Tony Awards

Take a look at some of the unexpected and history-making results of this year's ceremony.

6 Major Takeaways and Trends From the 74th Annual Tony Awards

Speeches reflecting the issues of today's theatrical landscape, tributes to those we hold dear, and lots of pink.

Highlights From the Acceptance Speeches at the 74th Annual Tony Awards

All the thank yous, dedications, punchlines, and calls to action that punctuated the winners' speeches.

Watch Highlights from the Winners Circle at the 74th Annual Tony Awards Press Room

Adrienne Warren, Danny Burstein, and more expand upon their acceptance speeches.

Here's What Social Media Had to Say About the 74th Annual Tony Awards

See what a bevy of celebrities from stage and screen tweeted and Instagrammed about the show, from the audience, the stage, and their sofas.

Read the Reviews for the 74th Annual Tony Awards

What TV critics thought about the two-part ceremony.

Looking Ahead: The Broadway Shows You Might Just See at Next Year's Tony Awards

What's already lighting up Times Square, what's waiting in the wings, and what's on the horizon.

The full, 2-part Tony Awards ceremony is available to stream on Paramount+.