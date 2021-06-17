Playbill's Glimmer of Light Takes the Stage at Radial Park June 17

Jan Sport, Max Crumm, DeMarius R. Copes, and more are set for Playbill's first-ever live concert event.

Glimmer of Light, Playbill's first-ever live concert event, takes the stage today June 17 at Radial Park in Halletts Point, Queens, in celebration of Pride 2021. The show will also stream for free beginning June 24 at 8 PM ET on Playbill.com and Playbill’s YouTube.

Appearing on-site are Blaine Alden Krauss, Brian Sims, DeMarius R. Copes, Dorinda Medley, Ezra Menas, Legacy BQPC (Ashton Muñiz, Basit Shittu, Garrett Allen & Kyle Carrero Lopez), Marti Allen-Cummings, Max Crumm, Jan from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Sis, and representatives from the Born This Way Foundation.

Taking part virtually are Tony nominee Ariana DeBose, Felicia Fitzpatrick, Jo Ellen Pellman, L Morgan Lee, Peppermint, Shakina Nayfack, and several cast members of the Real Housewives franchise, including Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dorinda Medley, Dr. Tiffany Moon, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, Tamra Judge, and Wendy Osefo. Alex Newell will appear on the virtual streaming version-only.

Neon Coven members August, Bessie D. Smith, Brandon Alberto, Brandon Looney, Danielle Lussier, Hayley Moir, Jada Temple, Kelly McIntyre, Kim Hudman, Kim Onah, Lyric Danae, Mark Mauriello, Michelle Martinelli, Page Axelson, Peter Yang, Princess Lockerooo, Ryan Gregory Thurman, Sarah Lewandowski, Tony Lawrence Clements, and Tweet Zofia Weretka also take the stage.

An onstage band will feature Gerard Canonico on drums, Debbie Tjong on bass, and J.J. Thomchick on guitar.

Doors to the sold-out concert at Radial Park open at 7 PM ET for Glimmer of Light, with access to the Playbill Pride Pop-Up Store, food trucks, photo ops, pre-show festivities, and more. The Pivot Pride Flea features LGBTQ+ vendors that have pivoted during the COVID-19 pandemic from working in theatre, to selling custom merchandise and goods, including BraTenders, Coloring Broadway, Kitchen Chemists, Macrame by Meryl, Scenery Bags, and Stagedoor Candle Company.

In addition, the first printed Playbills since March 2020 are being distributed to all guests to keep as a souvenir. The concert begins at 8:30 PM. One hundred percent of ticket sales from the event are going to benefit Born This Way Foundation, with the mission of working with young people to build a kinder and braver world.

Presented by Cadillac and Playbill Pride, and created by The Neon Coven, (OSCAR at The Crown, the upcoming Jannifer's Body), the concert event is a celebration of queer youth and adults and their allies while supporting Born This Way Foundation’s initiatives to show that kindness is cool, to eliminate the stigma around mental health, and to validate emotions.

Executive produced by Bryan Campione and Leonard Rodino, the concert is directed Shira Milikowsky. Glimmer of Light is written by Mark Mauriello and features original music and choreography by Andrew Barret Cox. Alfredo Macias is the stage manager and Chris Fink is associate producer/show runner with QLab production by Jackson Alexander. Carla Troconis is The Neon Coven’s managing producer.

Additional sponsors for Glimmer of Light include GSI Studios, HeadCount, Icelandic Water, Kevin Duda Productions, Moritz Theatricals, NYC Test and Trace Corps, Open Jar Studios, The Playbill Store, Popcornopolis, Radial Park, Thrill Communications, Unruly Hearts Initiative, and VSCO.