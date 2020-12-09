Playbill's Guide to Hosting a Broadway-Themed Virtual Holiday Party With Stella Artois

Plus: Win a personalized Jagged Little Pill virtual concert experience with Lauren Patten, Sean Allen Krill, and Elizabeth Stanley.

While we spend the season social distancing, Playbill and Stella Artois have got you covered when it comes to planning the perfect Broadway-themed virtual holiday party. From highlight reels and photo galleries of your favorite shows to Zoom backgrounds and trivia games, it's all here in this guide.

Of course, it's not a party without music, so we've curated some playlists to help set the mood and included a list of this year's hottest holiday releases.

Last but not least is the Chalice Choir contest, in which you and your friends could win a private, virtual concert by some cast members of Jagged Little Pill. Read on to find out more.

Watch Your Favorite Holiday Moments on Stage

From A Christmas Story to A Christmas Carol, check out video highlights of some recent productions. Watch them beforehand and come ready to share your favorite moments or plan some time for everyone to watch simultaneously.



Cook Up Some Party Treats

Looking for some recipe ideas? Try out these holiday favorites from some of Broadway's most talented performers on stage—and in the kitchen.

Pour a Glass of Stella

Listen to Broadway Holiday Tunes

Playbill has not one but two holiday playlists for you to enjoy. One is the perfect for while you prep appetizers and sip a beer ahead of the guests arriving on screen (listen to Playbill Cooking and Cocktails here). The other is perfect as party background music—check it out below.

On top of our playlist, be sure to peruse our regularly updated list of new holiday albums in 2020 from the likes of Tony Leslie Odom, Jr., Carly Rae Jepson, and the Fates from Hadestown.

Test Out Your Holiday Theatre Knowledge

Ready to host a trivia night as part of your virtual holiday party? Challenge players to answer questions about holidays on the stage with these two quizzes, both multiple choice.

• 11 Times The Holidays and Theatre Collided

• How Many Broadway Holiday Moments Can You Recognize?

Zoom Background

Display your festive cheer with a virtual background that transports you to the stage—and the bar. Click here, then save the image. If using Zoom, go to preferences, then background, and click the "+" to create a new virtual scene for your friends and family to see.



Celebrate the Holidays on the Stage

Take a look through our gallery of shows past and present that celebrate the holidays.

