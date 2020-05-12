Playbill's Pride-Themed Sing For Hope Piano Nominated for Robert E. Gard Award

The award honors projects that have integrated the arts into the community in meaningful ways.

The Sing For Hope Pride Piano is one of ten artistic projects nominated for the Americans for the Arts’ 2020 Robert E. Gard Award. The National Park Service, Playbill, and Sing for Hope partnered in 2019 to provide Broadway concerts and impromptu gatherings next to the Stonewall National Monument in honor of World Pride.

The piano, which was painted the signature Playbill yellow and covered in Playbills from shows with LGBTQ+ themes, hosted the casts of The Cher Show, Come From Away, Be More Chill, and others as they performed mini-concerts.

In addition, Stonewall's park rangers kept the piano open to the public whenever the weather allowed. On one particularly momentous occasion, the temporary installation provided the setting and music for the wedding of two men who met during the Stonewall Riots 50 years prior.

The Robert E. Gard Award honors projects from the last year that have integrated the arts into the community in meaningful, measurable ways, with an emphasis on unique partnerships. Voting is open to Americans for the Arts members only.

For more information about the piano and other nominated projects, click here .

