Playbill's Pride-Themed Sing For Hope Piano Nominated for Robert E. Gard Award

By Dan Meyer
May 12, 2020
 
The award honors projects that have integrated the arts into the community in meaningful ways.
Playbill&#39;s <i>Sing for Hope </i>Pride Piano at Christopher Park
Playbill's Sing for Hope Pride Piano at Christopher Park Leonard Rodino

The Sing For Hope Pride Piano is one of ten artistic projects nominated for the Americans for the Arts’ 2020 Robert E. Gard Award. The National Park Service, Playbill, and Sing for Hope partnered in 2019 to provide Broadway concerts and impromptu gatherings next to the Stonewall National Monument in honor of World Pride.

The piano, which was painted the signature Playbill yellow and covered in Playbills from shows with LGBTQ+ themes, hosted the casts of The Cher Show, Come From Away, Be More Chill, and others as they performed mini-concerts.

In addition, Stonewall's park rangers kept the piano open to the public whenever the weather allowed. On one particularly momentous occasion, the temporary installation provided the setting and music for the wedding of two men who met during the Stonewall Riots 50 years prior.

The Robert E. Gard Award honors projects from the last year that have integrated the arts into the community in meaningful, measurable ways, with an emphasis on unique partnerships. Voting is open to Americans for the Arts members only.

For more information about the piano and other nominated projects, click here.

38 PHOTOS
Playbill_Sing_For_Hope_2019_Come_From_Away_HR
Come From Away Marc J. Franklin
Playbill_Sing_For_Hope_2019_Come_From_Away_HR
Josh Breckenridge Marc J. Franklin
Pearl Sun, Josh Breckenridge, Sharon Wheatley, and Tony LePage
Pearl Sun, Josh Breckenridge, Sharon Wheatley, and Tony LePage
Playbill_Sing_For_Hope_2019_Come_From_Away_HR
Jim Walton and Sharon Wheatley Marc J. Franklin
Playbill_Sing_For_Hope_2019_Come_From_Away_HR
Julie Reiber Marc J. Franklin
Playbill_Pride_Sing_For_Hope_Be_More_Chill_2019_HR
Be More Chill Marc J. Franklin
Playbill_Pride_Sing_For_Hope_Be_More_Chill_2019_HR
Joe Iconis Marc J. Franklin
Playbill_Pride_Sing_For_Hope_Be_More_Chill_2019_HR
Gerard Canonico Marc J. Franklin
Playbill_Pride_Sing_For_Hope_Be_More_Chill_2019_HR
Troy Iwata Marc J. Franklin
Playbill_Pride_Sing_For_Hope_Be_More_Chill_2019_HR
Troy Iwata, Will Roland, and Gerard Canonico Marc J. Franklin
