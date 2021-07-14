Playbill's Search For a Star Contest is Back!

Send us your audition for a chance to win a prize package including a one-on-one work session with Jerry Mitchell and more.

Are you a Broadway star waiting in the wings for your chance to shine?

Playbill wants you! With Broadway and live theatre worldwide poised to make its triumphant return, there's never been a better time to share your talent with the world. We're holding a Broadway casting call, and everyone is invited! If you think you have what it takes to be the next big musical theatre star, enter Playbill’s Search for a Star Contest.

Contest entries open at 8AM ET July 14 and will be accepted through 11:59PM ET July 28.

Submit a self-tape audition singing the song of your choice. These video submissions will be judged by a panel of experts and industry professionals. Each week, Playbill will post a selected round-up of entry highlights, but at the end of the contest, only one performer will be crowned Playbill’s Next Broadway Star and win the Grand Prize Package.

Contestants must submit a video of approximately one minute in length of a vocal performance of a song of their choosing.

Playbill’s Search for a Star is thrilled to welcome an esteemed panel of judges, brought to you by Playbill and Stewart/Whitley. Led by casting directors Benton Whitley, Duncan Stewart, and Micah Johnson-Levy of Stewart/Whitley Casting (Hadestown, Chicago, The Great Comet), the team also includes: Broadway producer Brian Moreland (Thoughts of a Colored Man, American Buffalo, Blue), director and 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 in Hollywood and Entertainment honoree Sammi Cannold (Evita at City Center), talent manager and partner at CLA Partners Harold Lewter, Obie Award-winning actor, theatre maker, and educator L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop, The Danish Girl, The Women); and Broadway performer, producer, recording artist, and teacher Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance, RENT, Wicked).

The Grand Prize Package includes a spotlight feature in Broadway Playbill programs and on Playbill.com, a one-on-one work session with Tony Award-winning director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), a casting consultation with Broadway casting office Stewart/Whitley, one-on-one coaching sessions with Harold Lewter and L Morgan Lee, a live guest feature on Playbill's Instagram, a headshot photoshoot with a Playbill staff photographer, a blog feature with Acceptd, and a Playbill Swag Bag with merchandise from PlaybillStore.com.

All videos will be considered by the judges to select a Top 10, after which voting for a Grand Prize winner will be turned over to Playbill audiences. The Top 10 will be each offered in-person or virtual auditions with Jerry Mitchell and Stewart/Whitley.

Click here for full submission instructions, eligibility, contest deadlines, and official rules. Videos must be submitted by following the instructions—and don’t forget to post your video tagging @playbill and using the hashtag #PlaybillStar.

Break a leg!

Playbill’s Search for a Star is presented by GEICO. There’s never been a better time to switch to GEICO. Save an extra 15% when you switch by October 7th. Limitations apply. Visit geico.com for details. GEICO is now offering an extra 15% credit on car and motorcycle policies. That’s 15% on top of what GEICO could already save you!