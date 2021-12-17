Playbill’s Subscription Magazine Celebrates 40 Years of Publication With New Features and More

While Playbill Magazine continues to serve Broadway theatres in its 137th year, chronicling the productions and who’s who of creatives gracing the Main Stem, its lesser-known monthly subscription edition is celebrating its 40th year of publication with a long-anticipated revamp.

The monthly mailed subscription edition allows theatre lovers, including those who don’t get to see a Broadway or Off-Broadway show on a regular basis, the opportunity to read the features that run as part of the in-theatre edition of the magazine. Beginning January 2022, this edition will boast a number of new and exclusive features not found in the magazine at theatres or even on Playbill.com, including:

A monthly puzzle, such as a crossword or word search on a theatrical theme (January’s is all about Stephen Sondheim’s shows and characters).

At This Theatre: The popular feature appears only in the Broadway edition of Playbill when space allows. Beginning in January 2022 and over the next 41 months, the subscription edition will survey each of the 41 Broadway theatres, beginning with the Sondheim Theatre. Each monthly feature will include contemporary photos of the theatre taken by Playbill principal photographer Marc. J. Franklin, as well as production photos of key shows that played at the venue.

A feature from Playbill’s archive: January’s edition will include a reprint of Patricia Boswell’s group interview with cast members from the original Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim’s Company, including Elaine Stritch and Larry Kert.

In addition to these new features, the monthly subscription edition also includes Broadway and tour listings.

Playbill also offers an Opening Night subscription service, where the subscriber receives one copy of every opening night Playbill, complete with opening night sticker, mailed to the subscriber’s home. The service is provided for 12 continuous months with the option to start retroactively by 1-2 months at the subscriber's request to "catch up" on recent Playbills. This subscription can be purchased here.

