The Playbill Weekend Streaming Guide: What to Watch December 18-20

Holiday concerts from Josh Groban, Sarah Brightman, and Andrea McArdle—and more online offerings this weekend.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this weekend. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Friday, December 18

5 PM ET: Virtual Halston: Ann Hampton Callaway & Liz Callaway

Broadway favorite Julie Halston (Tootsie, You Can't Take It With You) welcomes the Tony-nominated sister duo of Ann Hampton Callaway (Swing!) and Liz Callaway (Miss Saigon, Baby) to her weekly online gab-fest.

6:30 PM: Lynn Ahrens: A Lyric Life

The digital premiere of the Tony Award winning lyricist's 2018 retrospective at 92Y streams free on Stage Access to raise funds for the theatrical community. The show is directed by Jason Danieley with music direction from Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Nikki Renée Daniels, David Harris, Margo Seibert, Brandon Uranowitz and Alton Fitzgerald White perform selections from Ahrens's catalogue that includes Ragtime, Anastasia, Once on This Island, and more.

8 PM: You're a Green One, Mr. Finch

Meet the Grinch's cousin in this free concert to benefit for Broadway Green Alliance, starring Elizabeth Stanley, Idina Menzel, George Salazar, the Fates of Hadestown, and more.

8 PM: Stage Door Sessions: Company

In chime cast members from the gender-flipped 2020 Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's musical in Playbill Social Selects' next virtual stage door experience. Audience members can ask questions, interact with other fans of the show, and more.

8 PM: Sweet Is the Sound: A Holiday at Home With (Chosen) Family

New York City Gay Men’s Chorus presents its first online concert with performances from Tonewall, the a cappella band of the NYCGMC; and Youth Pride Chorus, as well as 400-member NYCGMC. The event, hosted by L Morgan Lee, is available through December 27.

8PM: A Christmas Carol, Starring Raúl Esparza

Tony Award nominee Esparza plays Scrooge in the virtual reading of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, as adapted by Theresa Rebeck and Erin Daley and presented by Primary Stages. Rebeck (Seminar, Mauritius, NBC's Smash) also directs the cast that includes Krysta Rodriguez, David Mason, W. Tré Davis, Mary Bacon, Abadi Bacon Leynse, Kimberly Chatterjee, and Matthew Saldivar





Saturday, December 19

4 PM & 8 PM: Josh Groban Holiday Concert

The Tony Award nominee and Grammy-winning vocalist presents his first holiday concert, featuring new songs and classic favorites. This is the final production in a series of three intimate live stream concerts from the artist.

7 PM: proud revengeful ambitious

The latest offering from theatrical streamer Play-PerView stars Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Mallory Portnoy (Oklahoma!) as two young men vying to be the next great method actor of their generation in this world premiere from playwright Talene Monahon.





Sunday, December 20

7 PM: Broadwaysted Holiday Special

This live special event from Broadway Podcast Networks' Broadwaysted will celebrate the holidays and the release of the new radio musical, Twas the Night of Broadwaysted, with performances from Colin Donnell and his new band The Nineteen Twenty, Nikisha Williams, Marissa Rosen, and Marty Thomas.

7:30 PM: Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony

The first live stream concert from The Phantom of the Opera star is presented from the historic Christ Churck Spitafields in London with guests Aled Jones and Choir Gregorian. Brightman will also reunite with Andrew Lloyd Webber for a special performance of “Christmas Dream," a song written by Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

7 PM: James Whiteside Presents Fancy Nut Mix

The online holiday benefit features a cast of American dance stars presenting excerpts from the holiday ballet favorite The Nutcracker. Produced by Emmy-nominated producer and dancer Garen Scribner in partnership with Harlequin Floors, the evening will raise funds to provide dancers in need with portable Harlequin dance floors of their own.





More Streaming Options

Lincoln Driven to Give

Playbill and Lincoln Driven to Give collaborate on two virtual events to raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. Join real-life Broadway couple Patti Murin & Colin Donnell (9 PM December 18) and Matt DeAngelis & Christine Dwyer (7 PM December 19) as they take a virtual tour of the new 2020 Lincoln Corsair—and sing a song or two.

Andrea McArdle: A Holiday Concert

Broadway's original Annie presents a weekend of holiday concerts featuring seasonal and holiday favorite tunes including, of course, "Tomorrow." The performances will live stream December 17-20 from Kean University's Enlow Recital Hall in New Jersey.

#Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence

The national short play competition presents the seven winning selections of ten-minute plays confronting gun violence by teen playwrights. The performances are available from Broadway on Demand December 14-20.