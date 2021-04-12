Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch April 12-16

A Phillipa Soo concert, an interactive murder mystery, an Assassins reunion, and more online offerings this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.



Monday, April 12

7 PM ET: Douglas Lyons, Live at the Lortel

Composer-playwright and actor Douglas Lyons (Beautiful) joins host Eric Ostrow along with co-hosts Joy DeMichelle and John-Andrew Morrison in this conversation about craft and career.

8 PM: Period Piece

The first evening of this three-night virtual "no-holds-barred look at periods" features performers Julie Halston, Joy Harjo, Beth Leavel, Mandy Moore, AJ Michalka, Stacey Sargeant, Julie White, and more. Parts two and three premiere April 19 and 26.

Tuesday, April 13

shadow/land

The Public Theater present the world premiere audio production of Erika Dickerson-Despenza's new drama, set amid the ongoing devastation of Hurricane Katrina.

Wednesday, April 14

6 PM: Centerstage with Healthcare Heroes With Abby Mueller

The live interview series returns this week, with Abby Mueller (Six: The Musical, Beautiful) speaking to Weill Cornell Medicine physicians Dr. Gregory McWilliams and Dr. Benjamin Scallon.

6:30 PM: MasterVoices' Myths and Hymns

The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020–2021 season is a virtual rollout of Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle Myths and Hymns in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Love, the third of four chapters, features Victoria Clark, Drew Gehling, Cheyenne Jackson, Shereen Pimentel, and more.

7 PM: The New Adventures of Super Indian

Native Voices at the Autry Museum of the American West present this three-episode audio series that tells the comic exploits of Super Indian and the residents of the fictional Leaning Oak Tribe Reservation, based on the graphic novels by Arigon Starr (Kickapoo).

8 PM: A Discussion on Race and Sexuality in Theater

The Human Rights Campaign and the currently Tony-nominated Slave Play host a virtual panel discussion featuring HRC President Alphonso David, playwright Jeremy O. Harris, performers Ato Blankson-Wood and Chalia La Tour, and playwright C.A. Johnson (All The Natalie Portmans).

Thursday, April 15

7 PM: Corner of Broadway and Ben Gurion Street Concert

Marlene Meyerson JCC hosts a virtual concert, presented by MusicTalks, in celebration of Israel's Independence Day, starring artists from The Band's Visit on Broadway, the Yiddish-language Fiddler on the Roof, and more.

8 PM: Tell the Story: Celebrating Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins

Classic Stage Company's virtual event brings together a star-studded array of theatre legends for performances and conversations exploring the legacy of the musical, featuring cast members of the original Off-Broadway company, the Broadway revival, and John Doyle’s upcoming CSC production. The event will culminate in a discussion with creators Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman.

8 PM: Broadway Murder Mysteries' Terror in Tinseltown

Welcome to Broadway Murder Mysteries, where you can play the part as an on-stage character or solve the crime as an off-stage detective! Join your host in a virtual night of murder mystery fun, set in 1928 Hollywood.





Friday, April 16

7:30 PM The Civilians' Showing Up

A free live streamed evening of music and performance inspired by photographer Accra Shepp’s portraits of Black Lives Matter activists, hosted by Nidra Sous la Terre, presented in partnership with International Center for Photography and Alice Austen House.

8 PM: Phillipa Soo In Concert

An intimate performance with the Hamilton star and Tony nominee, recorded live on stage in the theatre district, exclusively for Rowan University.





