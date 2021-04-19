Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch April 19-23

Jimmy Smits and Daphne Rubin-Vega in Two Sisters and a Piano, the Showbiz Quiz, the audio-immersive Clu-eth, and more online offerings this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.



Monday, April 19

7 PM ET: André De Shields, Live at the Lortel

The Hadestown Tony Award winner joins host Eric Ostrow along with co-hosts Joy DeMichelle and John-Andrew Morrison in this conversation about craft and career.

8 PM: Period Piece

The second evening of this three-night virtual "no-holds-barred look at periods" features performers Geneva Carr, Carmen Carrera, Jessica Hecht, Adriane Lenox, Lauren Patten, Destry Spielberg, and more. Part three follows April 26.



Wednesday, April 21

6 PM: Centerstage with Healthcare Heroes With Rory O'Malley

The live interview series returns this week with Rory O'Malley (The Book of Mormon, Hamilton) speaking to Weill Cornell Medicine pediatricians Dr. Karen P. Acker, Dr. Sherry Huang, and Dr. Ben King.

7 PM: The New Adventures of Super Indian

Native Voices at the Autry Museum of the American West present this three-episode audio series that tells the comic exploits of Super Indian and the residents of the fictional Leaning Oak Tribe Reservation, based on the graphic novels by Arigon Starr (Kickapoo).

Thursday, April 22

7 PM: Two Sisters and a Piano

Anna in the Tropics stars Jimmy Smits and Daphne Rubin-Vega reunite for this online presentation of New Normal Rep's Two Sisters and Piano, also by Pulitzer-winning playwright Nilo Cruz.

8 PM: A Letter to Harvey Milk

The original cast reunites for this online Actor's Fund benefit performance of the 2018 Off-Broadway musical about California's first openly gay political leader.

8 PM: Playbill Social Selects' The ShowBiz Quiz

Challenge yourself with The ShowBiz Quiz, where Broadway and trivia combine into online fun. Play seven rounds of trivia, with prizes and surprises around each corner. This week's special guests are Derek Klena and Diana DeGarmo.

Friday, April 23

7 PM: Ellen Winter wants to hug you but she can’t so how about she sings you some songs instead

Ars Nova presents singer-songwriter Ellen Winter in her LED-filled closet (and various other corners of her apartment) for a night of original music and quality time, featuring tunes from her latest album, Every Feeling I’ve Ever Felt.

8 PM: Clu-eth

Manu Narayan, Brian Charles Rooney, Thom Sesma, and more star in the world premiere of the unauthorized parody of the cult classic, which launches Resounding's outdoor festival of immersive audio plays at NYC's Radial Park. In addition to an in-person presentation, live streaming tickets are available for bot hthe Friday and Saturday performances.

More Streaming Options