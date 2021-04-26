Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch April 26-30

A Sutton Foster concert, Broadway's Masked Singer, Paula Vogel's The Baltimore Waltz, and more online offerings this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.



Monday, April 26

7 PM ET: Broadway by the Year Presents The Cole Porter Years

Town Hall’s long-running series goes virtual with three concerts this spring, highlighting different eras of the theatre canon.Tony nominees Lilli Cooper (Tootsie) and Alexander Gemignani (Carousel), Kenita Miller (Once on This Island), and jazz star Nicole Henry perform songs from Cole Porter hits such as Anything Goes and Kiss Me, Kate.

7 PM: Broadway's Masked Singer

Eight of Broadway’s favorite voices will anonymously compete in head-to-toe costumes in front of a guessing panel full of industry insiders in a new series to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Part II follows on Wednesday, and the finale on Friday.

8 PM: Period Piece

The final evening of this three-night virtual "no-holds-barred look at periods" features performers and writers Delanna Studi, Maddie Corman, Judy Gold, Cady Huffman, Tracie Thoms, Jennifer Westfeldt, and more.

Tuesday, April 27

8 PM: Broadway WELLness

This health and wellness series, hosted by Kate Lumpkin (founder and lead casting director at Kate Lumpkin Casting and founder of the NoMarking Society), guides viewers to learn the secrets of how Broadway artists and creatives handle universal emotions and challenges. This week's topic is "Expressing Vulnerability" with special guest Abby Mueller (Six).

8 PM: Black Feminist Video Game

The Civilians presents the digital world premiere of a new play by Darrel Alejandro Holnes, about a biracial teenager with autism, who broadcasts all aspects of his life online. The production features an original video game created by Ché Rose and Jocelyn Short of Cookout Games.

Wednesday, April 28

10 AM: Stage and Screen Auction

Tony winner Christine Baranski curates this auction, hosted by Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers, featuring memorabilia from the worlds of theatre, film, TV, opera, and dance, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting The Actors Fund.

7 PM: Members Don't Get Weary

In celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month, Ailey All Access broadcasts the premiere of choreographer Jamar Roberts’ "abstract look into the notion of one 'having the blues.'"

7 PM: This Is New York With George C. Wolfe and John Benjamin Hickey

Symphony Space presents a special conversation between Tony Award-winning director, playwright, and producer George C. Wolfe and Tony Award-winning stage, film, and television actor John Benjamin Hickey in which the artists discuss their work and the ways our city inspires it.

7 PM: The New Adventures of Super Indian

Native Voices at the Autry Museum of the American West present this three-episode audio series that tells the comic exploits of Super Indian and the residents of the fictional Leaning Oak Tribe Reservation, based on the graphic novels by Arigon Starr (Kickapoo).

Thursday, April 28

7 PM: Sutton Foster|Bring Me to Light

The two-time Tony-winning star of Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anything Goes headlines her own concert filmed live at City Center with special guests and fellow Encores! alums Raúl Esparza (Encores! Anyone Can Whistle) and Joaquina Kalukango (Encores! The Wild Party), Tony winner Kelli O’Hara (The King and I), and Wren Rivera—Foster’s student at Ball University.

8 PM: The Baltimore Waltz

Tony winner Mary-Louise Parker, Emmy winner Eric McCormack, and Brandon Burton star in a virtual reading of Paula Vogel's sometimes tragic-sometimes farcical play about siblings on a European trip, one with a terminal disease. Lileana Blain-Cruz directs the 1992 the play as part of Spotlight on Play’s spring lineup.

Friday, April 23

Roundabout's Refocus Project

Roundabout Senior Resident Director and Tony winner Kenny Leon directs this presentation of Samm-Art Williams' 1979 play Home, about an orphan who's forced to move up north from North Carolina after being imprisoned for dodging the Vietnam draft, as part of RTC's has collaboration with Black Theatre United multi-year initiative seeking to elevate and restore marginalized plays to the American canon.

8 PM: Beyond the Veil at Radial Park (and from home)

Tony nominee Montego Glover (Memphis) and Broadway alum Quentin Earl Darrington (Once on This Island) star in this spine-tingling ghost thriller by Steve Wargo about a small town doctor and a Spiritualist medium hired to “lift the veil” between the worlds of the living and the dead to bring them closure to a grieving family.

More Streaming Options