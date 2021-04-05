Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch April 5-9

An online reading starring sisters Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen, Mandy Gonzalez's book release, and more online offerings this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.



Monday, April 5

7 PM ET: Mandy Gonzalez Book Release

Strand Books presents Hamilton's Mandy Gonzalez, joined in conversation by Lin-Manuel Miranda, for the release of her spooky middle grade novel Fearless.

Tuesday, April 6

12 PM: Lincoln Center Activate's Anna Deavere Smith Series

In Conversation: Anna Deavere Smith and Dr. Christopher Emdin is the first offering in a three-part series with the Tony-nominated performer and playwright focusing on arts and education.

Wednesday, April 7

12 PM: AEA Webinar on Vaccines and the Theatre Industry

Actors’ Equity Association, in partnership with the Adult Vaccine Access Coalition, will present a webinar for theatre workers and the general public to learn more about COVID-19 vaccines. AEA President Kate Shindle moderates the panel of top epidemiologists including CDR David Fitter, MD of the Center for Global Health; and Peter Marks, MD, PhD, a hematologist with the U.S. FDA.

6 PM: Centerstage with Healthcare Heroes With LaChanze

The live interview series returns on World Health Day to focus on women's health, featuring LaChanze (The Color Purple, Once on This Island) speaking to Weill Cornell Medicine physicians Dr. Nivee Amin, Director of Women’s Heart Health Program, and Dr. Susan Loeb-Zeitlin, OB/GYN and Menopause Health.

7:30 PM: Williamstown Theatre Festival's Virtual Gala

A roster of stage and screen talent is scheduled to appear at the regional theatre's online gala, including Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson, Tony Award nominees Renée Fleming, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Phillipa Soo, Tony winner John Lithgow, Oscar winner Marisa Tomei, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Steven Pasquale, and Amanda Seyfried.

8 PM: Industry Networking: It’s All About Who You Know

In this workshop from Playbill Experiences and Artist's Strategy, attendees will get a taste of practical tools and principles to cultivate, maintain, and expand their network of industry-related contacts.

8 PM: The Broadway Cast Reunion Series Presents Jersey Boys

Authors Rick Elice and Marshall Brickman and director Des McAnuff guest in Everyone Remembers It How They Need To, a discussion of 15 years of Jersey Boys worldwide.

Thursday, April 8

12 PM: Lincoln Center Activate's Anna Deavere Smith Series

In part two of a three-part series, Smith will give a keynote talk with a live Q and A, on the broad scope of education in America.

6 PM: The Women (2021) by L Morgan Lee and raja feather kelly

Ars Nova presents a look at a rehearsal of the new work in development The Women (2021) , created by L Morgan Lee and raja feather kelly, featuring work by Kirsten Childs, Dane Figueroa Edidi, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Christine Toy Johnson, Bianca Leigh, Carmen LoBue, and Nia Witherspoon.

7 PM: An Accidental Star with John Collum

The two-time Tony winner will offer his solo show of anecdotes and songs from his career, including Tony-winning turns in On The Twentieth Century and Shenandoah, as well as Camelot, The Scottsboro Boys, and Urinetown. The show streams through April 22, with a live watch party event on opening night.

Friday, April 9

2:30 PM Disenchanted!

A digital production from London of the Off-Broadway princess parody musical, featuring Jodie Steele as Snow White, Sophie Isaacs as Cinderella, Grace Mouat as Pocahontas, and Millie O’Connell as The Little Mermaid.

8 PM: Angry Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous

Sister duo Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad star in this virtual reading of Pearl Cleage’s dramatic comedy about aging gracefully, co-starring Heather Alicia Simms and Alicia Stith. Tony nominee Camille A. Brown directs the play as part of Spotlight on Play’s spring lineup benefiting The Actors Fund.





More Streaming Options